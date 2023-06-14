Cobb Executive Women names Stacey Chapman winner of 2023 Woman of Distinction Award

The Cobb Chamber’s Cobb Executive Women (CEW) named Stacey Chapman, Senior Vice President of CROFT & Associates, the winner of the 2023 Woman of Distinction Award at the Chamber’s June Marquee Monday event.

The Woman of Distinction award recognizes a woman for demonstrating exceptional leadership through her professional endeavors, community involvement and social responsibility in the areas of diversity, equity and inclusion.

Chapman is the first woman to be a member of the executive leadership team at CROFT & Associates. She works to ensure women are hired and have professional development opportunities.

In late 2022, she founded the CROFT Women’s LeadHership Initiative program to educate women in the firm and industry about contracts, operations, budgets, marketing and other business functions. In addition, Chapman established CROFTCares, the company’s giving and volunteerism program that has resulted in more than $2 million contributed to local charities and causes.

She serves on the boards of various nonprofits and is affiliated with several industry-related associations.

She was named to Engineering Georgia Magazine’s list of 100 Influential Women for two consecutive years and won the LiveSafe Resources’ 2023 Woman of Achievement Award.

Cobb Executive Women is supported by Yearlong Presenting Sponsor, Northside Hospital, and Award Sponsor, S.A. White Oil Company. For more information, contact Rebecca Chadwick at rchadwick@cobbchamber.org or 770-859-2368.

About the Cobb Chamber

The Cobb Chamber, incorporated with the state as the Cobb County Chamber of Commerce, is the largest business organization in the county.

The President and CEO of the Cobb Chamber is Sharon Mason, the Chief Operating Officer is Dana Johnson, and the Chairwoman of the Board of Directors is Britt Fleck.

Projects of the Cobb Chamber include Cobb Executive Women, Cobb Young Professionals, and the Area Councils: Cumberland, East Cobb, Marietta, Northwest Cobb (Acworth, Kennesaw, West Cobb), Smyrna and South Cobb.

On its website the Cobb Chamber promotes itself as follows:

As one of the most influential business advocacy organizations in Georgia and one of the top three chambers in the nation, the Cobb Chamber is dedicated to bringing the community and its leaders together to create jobs and strengthen the economy and quality of life so businesses and the community can achieve more.

Who We Are: We are a community of businesses working together to advance a vibrant economy.

Why We Do It: When businesses thrive, communities flourish.

What We Do (Our Mission): Together, with diverse partnerships, we:

Attract, recruit and retain jobs.



Help companies start, grow and prosper.



Advocate and collaborate to enhance our state’s business climate.



Connect members to opportunities, new networks, and resources.



Develop workforce and support education.



Cultivate current and future leaders.

