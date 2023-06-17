Police chiefs of Acworth and Kennesaw to hold fireside chat at Cobb Chamber event

The Northwest Cobb Area Council of the Cobb Chamber will host a fireside chat between Chief Jesse Evans of the Acworth Police Department and Chief Bill Westenberger of the Kennesaw Police Department on June 29.

During the discussion, Evans and Westenberger will explore topics such as department morale, recruitment and retention challenges within the workplace, public safety updates, and how the departments collaborate to provide support for major events in the country.

Evans is a Cobb County native with 20 years of experience in the District Attorney’s Office, and recently served as the Chief Assistant District Attorney in Paulding County before being sworn in as Chief in December 2022.

Westenberger, also a Cobb County native, has served the citizens of Kennesaw as Police Chief for over 15 years.

Advertisement

Tickets for the event are available for purchase until June 27 on the Cobb Chamber’s website, at a cost of $25 for members and $35 for general admission.

Doors open at 11:30 a.m. at the Governor’s Gun Club, 1005 Cobb Place Blvd NW Kennesaw, GA 30144.

The event is sponsored by Series Presenting Sponsor, Cobb Travel & Tourism, and Program Sponsor, Northside Hospital.

For more information, contact Katie Guice at 770-859-2334 or kguice@cobbchamber.org.

About the Cobb Chamber

The Cobb Chamber, incorporated with the state as the Cobb County Chamber of Commerce, is the largest business organization in the county.

The President and CEO of the Cobb Chamber is Sharon Mason, the Chief Operating Officer is Dana Johnson, and the Chairwoman of the Board of Directors is Britt Fleck.

Projects of the Cobb Chamber include Cobb Executive Women, Cobb Young Professionals, and the Area Councils: Cumberland, East Cobb, Marietta, Northwest Cobb (Acworth, Kennesaw, West Cobb), Smyrna and South Cobb.

On its website the Cobb Chamber promotes itself as follows:

As one of the most influential business advocacy organizations in Georgia and one of the top three chambers in the nation, the Cobb Chamber is dedicated to bringing the community and its leaders together to create jobs and strengthen the economy and quality of life so businesses and the community can achieve more.

Who We Are: We are a community of businesses working together to advance a vibrant economy.

Why We Do It: When businesses thrive, communities flourish.

What We Do (Our Mission): Together, with diverse partnerships, we:

​

Attract, recruit and retain jobs.



Help companies start, grow and prosper.



Advocate and collaborate to enhance our state’s business climate.



Connect members to opportunities, new networks, and resources.



Develop workforce and support education.



Cultivate current and future leaders.

