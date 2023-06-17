Cobb County weather forecast for Saturday, June 17, 2023

The National Weather Service forecasts partly sunny skies here in Cobb County on Saturday, June 17, 2023, with a high near 89 degrees.

Tonight it is expected to be mostly clear, with an overnight low of around 63 degrees.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Advertisement

Tonight

A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 p.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 63. North wind around 5 mph.

Sunday

A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 91. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Sunday Night

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind around 5 mph.

Juneteenth

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm, then showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m. High near 82. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.

Monday Night

Showers and thunderstorms. Low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Tuesday

Showers and thunderstorms likely before 8 a.m, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 8 a.m and 2 p.m, then showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. High near 77. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Tuesday Night

Showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m, then a chance of showers. Low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Wednesday

A chance of showers, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 8 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Wednesday Night

Showers and thunderstorms likely before 2 a.m, then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Thursday

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 75.

Thursday Night

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Friday

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 79.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with November figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date Max temp Min Temp Average Departure from norm 2023-05-01 68 50 59.0 -8.3 0.00 2023-05-02 73 48 60.5 -7.0 0.00 2023-05-03 72 48 60.0 -7.8 0.00 2023-05-04 75 50 62.5 -5.6 0.00 2023-05-05 64 58 61.0 -7.3 0.01 2023-05-06 76 59 67.5 -1.1 0.00 2023-05-07 83 61 72.0 3.1 0.00 2023-05-08 86 67 76.5 7.3 T 2023-05-09 85 68 76.5 7.1 0.00 2023-05-10 84 67 75.5 5.8 0.00 2023-05-11 81 67 74.0 4.0 T 2023-05-12 79 67 73.0 2.8 0.23 2023-05-13 86 65 75.5 5.0 0.00 2023-05-14 90 70 80.0 9.3 0.00 2023-05-15 85 70 77.5 6.5 0.06 2023-05-16 88 68 78.0 6.7 0.29 2023-05-17 81 66 73.5 2.0 T 2023-05-18 72 64 68.0 -3.8 T 2023-05-19 73 61 67.0 -5.0 0.00 2023-05-20 77 65 71.0 -1.3 0.56 2023-05-21 80 65 72.5 0.0 T 2023-05-22 70 63 66.5 -6.3 0.41 2023-05-23 72 64 68.0 -5.0 0.01 2023-05-24 80 65 72.5 -0.8 0.00 2023-05-25 81 62 71.5 -2.0 0.00 2023-05-26 77 62 69.5 -4.3 0.00 2023-05-27 77 60 68.5 -5.5 0.00 2023-05-28 79 58 68.5 -5.7 0.00 2023-05-29 75 62 68.5 -6.0 0.00 2023-05-30 83 61 72.0 -2.7 0.00 2023-05-31 79 67 73.0 -1.9 0.00 Sum 2431 1928 – – 1.57 Average 78.4 62.2 70.3 -0.9 – Normal 81.1 61.3 71.2 – 3.56

Observations for each day cover the 24 hours ending at the time given below (Local Standard Time). Max Temperature : midnight Min Temperature : midnight Precipitation : midnight Snowfall : midnight Snow Depth : 7am

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 85 98 in 1895 59 in 1967 Min Temperature M 66 75 in 1985 49 in 1972 Avg Temperature M 75.4 86.0 in 1985 55.0 in 1967 Precipitation M 0.13 1.55 in 1912 0.00 in 2022 Snowfall M 0.0 0.0 in 2022 0.0 in 2022 Snow Depth M – 0 in 2022 0 in 2022 HDD (base 65) M 0 10 in 1967 0 in 2022 CDD (base 65) M 10 21 in 1985 0 in 1997 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 84.0 84.7 96.5 in 1895 62.5 in 1967 Avg Min Temperature 64.0 65.8 73.5 in 2011 46.5 in 1889 Avg Temperature 74.0 75.3 84.3 in 2011 57.5 in 1967 Total Precipitation 0.00 0.26 2.86 in 2001 0.00 in 2023 Total Snowfall 0.0 0.0 0.0 in 2023 0.0 in 2023 Max Snow Depth M – 0 in 2022 0 in 2022 Total HDD (base 65) 0 0 15 in 1967 0 in 2023 Total CDD (base 65) 9 21 39 in 2011 0 in 1972 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 69.5 67.0 71.1 in 2017 59.8 in 1895 Avg Min Temperature 51.0 47.1 51.6 in 1880 39.6 in 1940 Avg Temperature 60.2 57.0 61.2 in 2017 50.0 in 1940 Total Precipitation 20.93 21.45 39.15 in 1929 10.91 in 1986 Total Snowfall (since July 1) 0.1 2.2 10.9 in 1936 0.0 in 2019 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 0 – 8 in 1940 0 in 2023 Total HDD (since July 1) 1932 2529 3832 in 1977 1690 in 2017 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 318 318 499 in 2019 111 in 1997 Period of Record:Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2023-06-01Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2023-06-01Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2023-06-01Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2023-06-01Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2023-05-30

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”