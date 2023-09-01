Georgia Lottery CEO Gretchen Corbin to speak at Cobb Executive Women luncheon

The Cobb Chamber announced that Gretchen Corbin, the president and CEO of the Georgia Lottery, will speak at the September Luncheon of the Chamber’s Cobb Executive Women.

The press release for the event described the theme of Corbin’s talk as follows:

“Corbin will take attendees on a captivating journey through her career, sharing pivotal moments, challenges she conquered, and the remarkable women who have inspired her along the way.

“As president and CEO of the Georgia Lottery, Corbin’s business goal is to fulfill the Corporation’s mission to maximize revenues for HOPE and Pre-K, ensuring that Georgia’s students continue to have access to these important educational programs.

“Prior to her role at the Georgia Lottery, Corbin served as Commissioner of the Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG), the Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Community Affairs, and as Deputy Commissioner of Global Commerce and other roles at the Georgia Department of Economic Development.

“Corbin is involved in a number of professional and civic organizations, including Rotary International, Leadership Atlanta and Leadership Georgia, where she has served as president and chairman.

“She is the lead director of the Mega Millions Consortium and recently served a two-year term as president of the North American Association of State and Provincial Lotteries (NASPL). She currently serves on the board of directors of the Rotary Club of Atlanta.”

Register at this link: https://tinyurl.com/3tyzta6z.

The luncheon begins at 11:30 a.m. at the Marietta Country Club and is sponsored by Yearlong Presenting Sponsor, Northside Hospital, and Program Sponsor, Renasant Bank.

The Marietta Country Club is at 1400 Marietta Country Club Dr NW, Kennesaw, GA 30152.

For more information about Cobb Executive Women, contact Rebecca Chadwick at rchadwick@cobbchamber.org.

About the Cobb Chamber

The Cobb Chamber, incorporated with the state as the Cobb County Chamber of Commerce, is the largest business organization in the county.

The President and CEO of the Cobb Chamber is Sharon Mason, the Chief Operating Officer is Dana Johnson, and the Chairwoman of the Board of Directors is Britt Fleck.

Projects of the Cobb Chamber include Cobb Executive Women, Cobb Young Professionals, and the Area Councils: Cumberland, East Cobb, Marietta, Northwest Cobb (Acworth, Kennesaw, West Cobb), Smyrna and South Cobb.

On its website the Cobb Chamber promotes itself as follows:

As one of the most influential business advocacy organizations in Georgia and one of the top three chambers in the nation, the Cobb Chamber is dedicated to bringing the community and its leaders together to create jobs and strengthen the economy and quality of life so businesses and the community can achieve more.

Who We Are: We are a community of businesses working together to advance a vibrant economy.

Why We Do It: When businesses thrive, communities flourish.

What We Do (Our Mission): Together, with diverse partnerships, we:

Attract, recruit and retain jobs.



Help companies start, grow and prosper.



Advocate and collaborate to enhance our state’s business climate.



Connect members to opportunities, new networks, and resources.



Develop workforce and support education.



Cultivate current and future leaders.

