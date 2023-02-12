Cobb Chamber to host GA Tech President Dr. Angel Cabrera at tomorrow’s February Marquee Monding event

The Cobb Chamber will host President Dr. Ángel Cabrera of the Georgia Institute of Technology for a fireside chat tomorrow, Monday, Feb. 13 at the Coca-Cola Roxy. The Roxy is located at 800 Battery Ave SE #500, Atlanta, GA 30339.

Dr. Cabrera will discuss the university’s impact on Georgia’s economic development and the latest news on the Georgia Tech Research Institute in Cobb.

This event will also kick off the Chamber’s 42nd Membership Campaign.

The Marquee Monday Series is presented by Superior Plumbing and sponsored by SouthState Bank, Coca-Cola Roxy & Live Nation Special Events, Delaware North, Next Page Event Services, and Classic Tents & Events.

Doors will open at 11:15 a.m. and the program begins at 12 p.m. and concludes by 1 p.m. To attend the event or for more information, contact Amy Selby, Exec. Vice President of Marketing and Communications, at (404) 457-1498 or aselby@cobbchamber.org.

About the Cobb Chamber

The Cobb Chamber, incorporated with the state as the Cobb County Chamber of Commerce, is the largest business organization in the county.

The President and CEO of the Cobb Chamber is Sharon Mason, the Chief Operating Officer is Dana Johnson, and the Chairwoman of the Board of Directors is Britt Fleck.

Projects of the Cobb Chamber include Cobb Executive Women, Cobb Young Professionals, and the Area Councils: Cumberland, East Cobb, Marietta, Northwest Cobb (Acworth, Kennesaw, West Cobb), Smyrna and South Cobb.

On its website the Cobb Chamber promotes itself as follows:

As one of the most influential business advocacy organizations in Georgia and one of the top three chambers in the nation, the Cobb Chamber is dedicated to bringing the community and its leaders together to create jobs and strengthen the economy and quality of life so businesses and the community can achieve more.

Who We Are: We are a community of businesses working together to advance a vibrant economy.

Why We Do It: When businesses thrive, communities flourish.

What We Do (Our Mission): Together, with diverse partnerships, we:

​

Attract, recruit and retain jobs.



Help companies start, grow and prosper.



Advocate and collaborate to enhance our state’s business climate.



Connect members to opportunities, new networks, and resources.



Develop workforce and support education.



Cultivate current and future leaders.





