Smith-Gilbert Gardens features 20,000 daffodils among sculptures in Art Blooms

The City of Kennesaw announced that during April and May, Smith-Gilbert Gardens has surrounded selected pieces from their permanent sculpture collection with over 20,000 daffodils arranged in creative patterns for their Art Blooms program.

The two-month exhibit will include workshops and artists’ demonstrations.

If you visit on a Saturday, you’ll get a special educational opportunity, as Art Ambassadors will be on hand to share stories about the artists and sculptures.

Art Blooms will feature the work of Allen Peterson this year. Peterson takes inspiration from his work as a bee-keeper, and his sculpture “The Iron Beehive” will be on display.

The announcement for the event gave this brief career bio of Peterson:

His work involving bees has been curated into group exhibitions in art venues such as the Hambidge Center for the Creative Arts, but also into science-related art exhibitions at Atlanta’s Fernbank Museum, and at Emory University.

This year’s Art Blooms will feature a collaborative piece by Allen Peterson and third-grade students from Cobb County’s LaBelle Elementary school .

The press release also provided the following information about the sculptures in their collection:

Smith-Gilbert Gardens’ permanent sculpture collection features 31 outdoor pieces representing international, national and regional artists. In May, the permanent collection will be joined by a temporary outdoor exhibit featuring sculptures by regional artists, as well as pieces created by students in the Master Craftsman Program at Kennesaw State University.

The funding for Art Blooms

The exhibit received funding from the following sources:

Art Blooms is supported in part by Georgia Council for the Arts through the appropriations of the Georgia General Assembly. Georgia Council for the Arts also receives support from its partner agency – the National Endowment for the Arts. Additional support provided by the City of Kennesaw, Cobb EMC Community Foundation, Cobb Travel & Tourism, City of Kennesaw Art and Culture Commission, and Smith-Gilbert Gardens Foundation.

Art Blooms is included with regular garden admission. Weekly Timed Tickets for the exhibit are now available at www.smithgilbertgardens.com .