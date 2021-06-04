Popular butterfly house returns to Kennesaw’s Smith-Gilbert Gardens

The popular butterfly house “A Garden With Wings” is returning to Kennesaw’s Smith-Gilbert Gardens for the 2021 season. Butterflies are one of the most important pollinators, and the garden features plants that butterflies love.

For more details we’ve reprinted the press release from the City of Kennesaw below:

Kennesaw, GA (June 4, 2021) — “A Garden With Wings,” the popular pollinator exhibit at Smith-Gilbert Gardens (SGG) featuring a kid-friendly pollinator garden and 1,500 square foot butterfly house, opens for the season on Thursday, July 1, 2021. Visitors to the pollinator garden will see an inspiring collection of annuals, perennials and flowering shrubs that attract and support native pollinators like bumblebees, hummingbirds and butterflies. The recently expanded butterfly house offers an up-close experience with butterflies, plus the opportunity to see all stages of their life cycle. Visitors will see host plants that serve as food sources for a wide variety of caterpillars. The exhibit is included with Garden admission and runs through Saturday, July 31, 2021.

“We love families making memories in nature, and our Butterfly House offers the perfect space to get up close to these cool bugs,” says Smith-Gilbert Gardens’ Executive Director Ann Parsons. “Visitors can see all the stages of the life cycle, plus, learn how to attract specific butterflies to their own yards. It’s really a unique immersion experience – different each time with great photo opportunities!”

Tickets must be purchased and reserved prior to arrival for all visitors and members. To purchase tickets, please visit https://smith-gilbert-gardens.square.site/.

Butterfly Ambassadors will be on-site to answer visitor questions Fridays and Saturdays between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

“A Garden With Wings” is generously supported by Garden Members and the Smith-Gilbert Gardens Foundation. Smith-Gilbert Gardens would like to thank this year’s sponsors, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and Cobb EMC Foundation.

About Smith-Gilbert Gardens: Smith-Gilbert Gardens, 2382 Pine Mountain Rd, Kennesaw, GA 30152, houses more than 4,000 species of plants on 17 acres in Kennesaw, GA. United by woodland paths, the gardens consist of separate groupings with individual elements of fascination. These include the Bonsai Exhibit, Paladino Camellia Garden, largest crevice garden in Georgia, Rose Garden and American Conifer Society Reference Garden. The gardens are open Tuesdays through Saturdays 9 AM to 4 PM. For more information, please visit https://www.smithgilbertgardens.com.