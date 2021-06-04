Striping of I-575 at Barrett Parkway to resume this evening

The striping of I-575 starting at Barrett Parkway will resume this evening, Friday June 4 at 9 p.m. It will affect traffic in both directions.

The Georgia Department of Transportation issued the following press release, reprinted in its entirety below, with further details about the work:

WHAT: Weather permitting, crews will continue striping I-575 in both directions. The work will close portions of the roadway throughout the weekend and next week.



WHEN: Friday, June 4 and Sunday, June 5 from 9 p.m. until 12 a.m. each night

Monday, June 7 to Friday, June 11 from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. each night



WHERE: Northbound and southbound I-575 from Exit 1/Barrett Parkway to Exit 20/Riverstone Parkway

Advisory: Motorists are advised to expect delays, exercise caution, and reduce their speed while traveling through work zones. Before heading out, get real-time information on work status and traffic conditions. Call 511, visit 511ga.org, or download the Georgia 511 app. Our maintenance team members who repair roads and bridges and our project teams who oversee construction projects are continuing their essential work, while following sanitary work practices prescribed by health agencies to protect themselves and the public from the coronavirus, as are most state DOTs in the U.S.

