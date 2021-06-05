Cobb COVID cases continue to drop

There was continuing good news in this week’s Cobb County COVID report, as cases continue to drop, according to a news release from the county.

With the rolling average of newly reported COVID cases falling to 65 per 100,000 residents, the county is now below the high community transmission designation, where we had been stuck for months.

Anything 100 or above is considered high community transmission.

In May the CDC updated its guidance on COVID precautions, and said that fully vaccinated individuals are safe to resume their normal activities, and do not need to wear a mask except in the circumstances outline on the CDC website and reprinted below:

Fully vaccinated people can resume activities without wearing a mask or physically distancing, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance.

Individuals are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after the second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

For more information about COVID-19 in Cobb County and Georgia ….

The daily status report from the Georgia Department of Public Health is posted daily at 3 p.m.

In addition to the total confirmed cases, hospitalization and death, the report includes other information such as demographic breakdown by race/ethnicity, sex and age.

You can also download the data in CSV format at this link, so you can open it in a spreadsheet and build different views of the data yourself.

There is also a guide to understanding the data here.

The Georgia Department of Public Health describes the data collection process as follows:

The Daily Status Report is updated once daily at 3 p.m. Data are reported to the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) from numerous labs, hospitals and providers in various ways. Electronic Laboratory Reports (ELR) are data files transmitted to DPH that contain patient identifiers, test information and results. Individual “case” reports may also be submitted through DPH’s secure web portal, SendSS, from healthcare providers and other required reporters. These reports often contain more specific patient information. In either reporting scenario, data may be incomplete. Data displayed on the DPH Daily Status Report reflect the information transmitted to DPH, but may not reflect all current tests or cases due to timing of testing and data reporting