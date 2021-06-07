Driver of scooter killed in accident at Barrett Parkway and Macland Road

According to a public information release from Sgt. Wayne Delk of the Cobb County Police Department, the driver of a scooter was struck by two vehicles at the intersection of Barrett Parkway and Macland Road, and died from the injuries.

The accident occurred on Sunday, June 6, 2021 at 9:51 a.m.

According to Sgt. Delk, the family of the accident victim has been notified.

The public information release describes the accident as follows:

Investigators say that a green and black 2019 Piaggio BV350 scooter was traveling south on Barrett Parkway and ran the red light as it entered the intersection at Macland Road. The scooter crashed into a blue 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan that was traveling east on Macland Road in the left lane. The Volkswagen then struck a gray 2015 Toyota Corolla that was traveling east on Macland Road in the right lane. The driver of the scooter, 32-year-old Jason Sklar of Marietta, was ejected in the collision and died from injuries he sustained. He was pronounced deceased on scene by the Cobb County Medical Examiner.

The drivers of the two autos and a passenger in one of the vehicles received minor injuries and were treated at Cobb Hospital.

The accident remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the Cobb County Police Department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Unit at 770-499-3987.

The STEP Unit

The STEP Unit, which investigates serious or fatal traffic crashes, is one of the Cobb County Police Department’s Special Operations units, and is described on the web page of the Cobb County Police Department as follows:

“The Selective Traffic Enforcement Unit is responsible for investigating all fatal traffic crashes, enforcement of traffic laws in those areas which analysis indicates an elevated amount of crashes. They are also responsible for the administration and execution of the Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program. They also take part in special security details, and investigate crashes involving Department vehicles when requested.”