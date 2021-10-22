Road work and lane closures continue on SR 360/Powder Springs Road

More road work and lane closures overnight Friday on SR 360/Powder Springs Road.

According to a press release from the Georgia Department of Transportation, weather and onsite conditions permitting, GDOT contractors “will install overnight lane closures on SR 360/Powder Springs Road in Cobb County this weekend as crews continue activities related to a resurfacing project on SR 360 from Windy Hill Road to Sandtown Road.”

The purpose of the work is to improve the condition of the roadway.



The press release further describes the project as follows:

Weather and on-site conditions permitting, one lane will be closed on Powder Springs Road northbound and southbound from Sandtown Road to Macland Road from 9 p.m. on Friday, October 22 until 5 a.m. on Saturday.



Work crews will be patching and milling the roadway. This $2.4 million project is scheduled for completion in spring 2022.

Recommended safety precautions

The GDOT recommends the following safety precautions for drivers approaching the work zone:

As always, motorists traveling in the area are reminded to reduce their speeds in the work zone. Motorists are also encouraged to wear seatbelts, eliminate distractions behind the wheel, and plan their routes before getting on the road by calling 511 for real-time information on work status and traffic conditions.

About the Georgia Department of Transportation

The GDOT describes itself as follows:

Georgia Department of Transportation plans, constructs and maintains Georgia’s state and federal highways. We’re involved in bridge, waterway, public transit, rail, general aviation, bike and pedestrian programs. And we help local governments maintain their roads. Georgia DOT and its nearly 4,000 employees are committed to delivering a transportation system focused on innovation, safety, sustainability and mobility. The Department’s vision is to boost Georgia’s competitiveness through leadership in transportation.

The GDOT’s governing body is the 14-member State Transportation Board. The board is chosen by the state legislative delegations of each of the 14 congressional districts in Georgia. The board members serve five-year terms.

The board is currently chaired by Emily Dunn from the 9th Congressional District.

The State Transportation Board chooses the commissioner, currently Russell R. McMurry.