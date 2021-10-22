Hot Topics

Where to hand-deliver your absentee ballots

TOPICS:
absentee ballot drop boxBallot drop at the South Cobb Government Center (photo by Larry Felton Johnson)

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson October 22, 2021

If you prefer to hand-deliver your absentee ballot for the Cobb County municipal elections and Ed-SPLOST rather than sending it through the postal service, the county posted the following information on the election website (three Cobb public library branches have been added to the drop-off locations):

NEW!  Hand-deliver your voted ballot to one of these three libraries:

  • West Cobb Regional Library: 1750 Dennis Kemp Ln NW, Kennesaw, GA 30152
  • Powder Springs Library: 4181 Atlanta St., Powder Springs, GA 30127
  • East Cobb Regional Library: 4880 Lower Roswell Rd, Suite 510-B, Marietta, GA 30068

HOURS:  Election Officials will receive ballots at Library locations on Monday, October 25th – Saturday, October 30th and Monday, November 1st from 10:00 am – 5:00 pm.

Drop boxes located inside the following Advance-In Person Voting Locations:

  • Roberts School Community Center: 4681 School St., Acworth, GA 30101
  • Austell Community Center at Collar Park: 2625 Joe Jerkins Blvd., Austell, GA 30106
  • Ben Robertson Community Center: 2753 Watts Dr., Kennesaw, GA 30144
  • Ron Anderson Rec. Center Community Room: 3820 Macedonia Rd., Powder Springs, GA 30127
  • The Art Place: 3330 Sandy Plains Rd., Marietta, GA 30066.
  • Elections Main Office (Main Lobby): 736 Whitlock Ave. Marietta, GA 30064

HOURS: Drop boxes are available only during Advance Voting hours. Locations are open 7:00 am – 7:00 pm on weekdays through October 29 and 9:00 am – 5:00 pm on Saturday, October 23.

Advertisement
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Related Articles

1 Trackbacks & Pingbacks

  1. How many people in Cobb County have voted in advance? - Cobb County Courier

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.