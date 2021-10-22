Where to hand-deliver your absentee ballots

If you prefer to hand-deliver your absentee ballot for the Cobb County municipal elections and Ed-SPLOST rather than sending it through the postal service, the county posted the following information on the election website (three Cobb public library branches have been added to the drop-off locations):

NEW! Hand-deliver your voted ballot to one of these three libraries:

West Cobb Regional Library : 1750 Dennis Kemp Ln NW, Kennesaw, GA 30152

: 1750 Dennis Kemp Ln NW, Kennesaw, GA 30152 Powder Springs Library : 4181 Atlanta St., Powder Springs, GA 30127

: 4181 Atlanta St., Powder Springs, GA 30127 East Cobb Regional Library: 4880 Lower Roswell Rd, Suite 510-B, Marietta, GA 30068

HOURS: Election Officials will receive ballots at Library locations on Monday, October 25th – Saturday, October 30th and Monday, November 1st from 10:00 am – 5:00 pm. Drop boxes located inside the following Advance-In Person Voting Locations:

Roberts School Community Center : 4681 School St., Acworth, GA 30101

: 4681 School St., Acworth, GA 30101 Austell Community Center at Collar Park : 2625 Joe Jerkins Blvd., Austell, GA 30106

: 2625 Joe Jerkins Blvd., Austell, GA 30106 Ben Robertson Community Center : 2753 Watts Dr., Kennesaw, GA 30144

: 2753 Watts Dr., Kennesaw, GA 30144 Ron Anderson Rec. Center Community Room : 3820 Macedonia Rd., Powder Springs, GA 30127

: 3820 Macedonia Rd., Powder Springs, GA 30127 The Art Place : 3330 Sandy Plains Rd., Marietta, GA 30066.

: 3330 Sandy Plains Rd., Marietta, GA 30066. Elections Main Office (Main Lobby): 736 Whitlock Ave. Marietta, GA 30064

HOURS: Drop boxes are available only during Advance Voting hours. Locations are open 7:00 am – 7:00 pm on weekdays through October 29 and 9:00 am – 5:00 pm on Saturday, October 23.