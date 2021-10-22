Hot Topics

How many people in Cobb County have voted in advance?

TOPICS:
absentee ballot drop boxBallot drop at the South Cobb Government Center (photo by Larry Felton Johnson)

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson October 22, 2021

Cobb County posted the total counts from each of the advance voting sites, along with numbers on absentee voting, and the cumulative totals.

We’ve reprinted them below:

On Tuesday October 12, 2021, Advance Voting for the November 2, 2021 Municipal General Election/ESPLOST Referendum, began.  The daily count of Advance Voting Ballots cast and Absentee Ballots issued/returned are available below.  This data is unofficial.

ADVANCE IN PERSON CUMULATIVE Daily Totals

DateTotal
as of October 21, 2021 4,151

ABSENTEE Ballots

BallotsTotal
Issued4,277
Returned1,220
Accepted1,165
Rejected Ballots18
Cured Ballots9

PROVISIONAL Ballots

BallotsTotal
Provisional Ballots Issued AIP0
Provisional Ballots Issued ABM17
Provisional Ballots Issued Election Day0
Provisional Ballots Accepted0
Provisional Ballots Rejected 0

—————————————————————————————————————
ADVANCE IN PERSON Satellite Locations

MAIN Office: Cobb Elections & Registration

DateTotal
Tuesday
October 12, 2021		256
Wednesday
October 13, 2021		274
Thursday
October 14, 2021		235
Friday
October 15, 2021		253
Saturday
October 16, 2021		100
Monday
October 18, 2021		195
Tuesday
October 19, 2021		222
Wednesday
October 20, 2021		210
Thursday
October 21, 2021		198
MAIN Total1,943

ACWORTH: Roberts School Community Center

DateTotal
Tuesday
October 12, 2021		44
Wednesday
October 13, 2021		42
Thursday
October 14, 2021		39
Friday
October 15, 2021		28
Saturday
October 16, 2021		16
Monday
October 18, 2021		20
Tuesday
October 19, 2021		40
Wednesday
October 20, 2021		32
Thursday
October 21, 2021		35
ACWORTH Total296

AUSTELL: Austell Collar Park Community Center

DateTotal
Tuesday
October 12, 2021		17
Wednesday
October 13, 2021		16
Thursday
October 14, 2021		14
Friday
October 15, 2021		27
Saturday
October 16, 2021		13
Monday
October 18, 2021		15
Tuesday
October 19, 2021		12
Wednesday
October 20, 2021		24
Thursday
​​​​​​​October 21, 2021		8
AUSTELL Total146

KENNESAW: Ben Robertson Community Center

DateTotal
Tuesday
October 12, 2021		44
Wednesday
October 13, 2021		50
Thursday
October 14, 2021		51
Friday
October 15, 2021		55
Saturday
October 16, 2021		23
Monday
October 18, 2021		52
Tuesday
October 19, 2021		41
Wednesday
October 20, 2021		47
Thursday
​​​​​​​October 21, 2021		45
KENNESAW Total408

POWDER SPRINGS: Ron Anderson Recreation Center Community Room

DateTotal
Tuesday
October 12, 2021		50
Wednesday
October 13, 2021		38
Thursday
October 14, 2021		35
Friday
October 15, 2021		48
Saturday
October 16, 2021		29
Monday
October 18, 2021		32
Tuesday
October 19, 2021		37
Wednesday
October 20, 2021		33
Thursday
​​​​​​​October 21, 2021		30
POWDER SPRINGS Total332

NORTHEAST: The Art Place

DateTotal
Tuesday
October 12, 2021		82
Wednesday
October 13, 2021		65
Thursday
October 14, 2021		140
Friday
October 15, 2021		91
Saturday
October 16, 2021		46
Monday
October 18, 2021		91
Tuesday
October 19, 2021		96
Wednesday
October 20, 2021		93
Thursday
​​​​​​​October 21, 2021		87
NORTHEAST Total791

SOUTHEAST: CCSD Brown Professional Learning Center

DateTotal
Tuesday
October 12, 2021		28
Wednesday
October 13, 2021		27
Thursday
October 14, 2021		32
Friday
October 15, 2021		40
Saturday
October 16, 2021		23
Monday
October 18, 2021		13
Tuesday
October 19, 2021		24
Wednesday
October 20, 2021		21
Thursday
​​​​​​​October 21, 2021		27
SOUTHEAST Total235
