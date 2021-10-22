How many people in Cobb County have voted in advance?

Cobb County posted the total counts from each of the advance voting sites, along with numbers on absentee voting, and the cumulative totals.

We’ve reprinted them below:

On Tuesday October 12, 2021, Advance Voting for the November 2, 2021 Municipal General Election/ESPLOST Referendum, began. The daily count of Advance Voting Ballots cast and Absentee Ballots issued/returned are available below. This data is unofficial.

ADVANCE IN PERSON CUMULATIVE Daily Totals

Date Total as of October 21, 2021 4,151

ABSENTEE Ballots

Ballots Total Issued 4,277 Returned 1,220 Accepted 1,165 Rejected Ballots 18 Cured Ballots 9

PROVISIONAL Ballots

Ballots Total Provisional Ballots Issued AIP 0 Provisional Ballots Issued ABM 17 Provisional Ballots Issued Election Day 0 Provisional Ballots Accepted 0 Provisional Ballots Rejected 0

—————————————————————————————————————

ADVANCE IN PERSON Satellite Locations



MAIN Office: Cobb Elections & Registration

Date Total Tuesday

October 12, 2021 256 Wednesday

October 13, 2021 274 Thursday

October 14, 2021 235 Friday

October 15, 2021 253 Saturday

October 16, 2021 100 Monday

October 18, 2021 195 Tuesday

October 19, 2021 222 Wednesday

October 20, 2021 210 Thursday

October 21, 2021 198 MAIN Total 1,943

ACWORTH: Roberts School Community Center

Date Total Tuesday

October 12, 2021 44 Wednesday

October 13, 2021 42 Thursday

October 14, 2021 39 Friday

October 15, 2021 28 Saturday

October 16, 2021 16 Monday

October 18, 2021 20 Tuesday

October 19, 2021 40 Wednesday

October 20, 2021 32 Thursday

October 21, 2021 35 ACWORTH Total 296

AUSTELL: Austell Collar Park Community Center

Date Total Tuesday

October 12, 2021 17 Wednesday

October 13, 2021 16 Thursday

October 14, 2021 14 Friday

October 15, 2021 27 Saturday

October 16, 2021 13 Monday

October 18, 2021 15 Tuesday

October 19, 2021 12 Wednesday

October 20, 2021 24 Thursday

​​​​​​​October 21, 2021 8 AUSTELL Total 146

KENNESAW: Ben Robertson Community Center

Date Total Tuesday

October 12, 2021 44 Wednesday

October 13, 2021 50 Thursday

October 14, 2021 51 Friday

October 15, 2021 55 Saturday

October 16, 2021 23 Monday

October 18, 2021 52 Tuesday

October 19, 2021 41 Wednesday

October 20, 2021 47 Thursday

​​​​​​​October 21, 2021 45 KENNESAW Total 408

POWDER SPRINGS: Ron Anderson Recreation Center Community Room

Date Total Tuesday

October 12, 2021 50 Wednesday

October 13, 2021 38 Thursday

October 14, 2021 35 Friday

October 15, 2021 48 Saturday

October 16, 2021 29 Monday

October 18, 2021 32 Tuesday

October 19, 2021 37 Wednesday

October 20, 2021 33 Thursday

​​​​​​​October 21, 2021 30 POWDER SPRINGS Total 332

NORTHEAST: The Art Place

Date Total Tuesday

October 12, 2021 82 Wednesday

October 13, 2021 65 Thursday

October 14, 2021 140 Friday

October 15, 2021 91 Saturday

October 16, 2021 46 Monday

October 18, 2021 91 Tuesday

October 19, 2021 96 Wednesday

October 20, 2021 93 Thursday

​​​​​​​October 21, 2021 87 NORTHEAST Total 791

SOUTHEAST: CCSD Brown Professional Learning Center

Date Total Tuesday

October 12, 2021 28 Wednesday

October 13, 2021 27 Thursday

October 14, 2021 32 Friday

October 15, 2021 40 Saturday

October 16, 2021 23 Monday

October 18, 2021 13 Tuesday

October 19, 2021 24 Wednesday

October 20, 2021 21 Thursday

​​​​​​​October 21, 2021 27 SOUTHEAST Total 235