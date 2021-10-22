How many people in Cobb County have voted in advance?

Cobb County posted the total counts from each of the advance voting sites, along with numbers on absentee voting, and the cumulative totals.
We’ve reprinted them below:
On Tuesday October 12, 2021, Advance Voting for the November 2, 2021 Municipal General Election/ESPLOST Referendum, began. The daily count of Advance Voting Ballots cast and Absentee Ballots issued/returned are available below. This data is unofficial.
ADVANCE IN PERSON CUMULATIVE Daily Totals
|Date
|Total
|as of October 21, 2021
|4,151
ABSENTEE Ballots
|Ballots
|Total
|Issued
|4,277
|Returned
|1,220
|Accepted
|1,165
|Rejected Ballots
|18
|Cured Ballots
|9
PROVISIONAL Ballots
|Ballots
|Total
|Provisional Ballots Issued AIP
|0
|Provisional Ballots Issued ABM
|17
|Provisional Ballots Issued Election Day
|0
|Provisional Ballots Accepted
|0
|Provisional Ballots Rejected
|0
ADVANCE IN PERSON Satellite Locations
MAIN Office: Cobb Elections & Registration
|Date
|Total
|Tuesday
October 12, 2021
|256
|Wednesday
October 13, 2021
|274
|Thursday
October 14, 2021
|235
|Friday
October 15, 2021
|253
|Saturday
October 16, 2021
|100
|Monday
October 18, 2021
|195
|Tuesday
October 19, 2021
|222
|Wednesday
October 20, 2021
|210
|Thursday
October 21, 2021
|198
|MAIN Total
|1,943
ACWORTH: Roberts School Community Center
|Date
|Total
|Tuesday
October 12, 2021
|44
|Wednesday
October 13, 2021
|42
|Thursday
October 14, 2021
|39
|Friday
October 15, 2021
|28
|Saturday
October 16, 2021
|16
|Monday
October 18, 2021
|20
|Tuesday
October 19, 2021
|40
|Wednesday
October 20, 2021
|32
|Thursday
October 21, 2021
|35
|ACWORTH Total
|296
AUSTELL: Austell Collar Park Community Center
|Date
|Total
|Tuesday
October 12, 2021
|17
|Wednesday
October 13, 2021
|16
|Thursday
October 14, 2021
|14
|Friday
October 15, 2021
|27
|Saturday
October 16, 2021
|13
|Monday
October 18, 2021
|15
|Tuesday
October 19, 2021
|12
|Wednesday
October 20, 2021
|24
|Thursday
October 21, 2021
|8
|AUSTELL Total
|146
KENNESAW: Ben Robertson Community Center
|Date
|Total
|Tuesday
October 12, 2021
|44
|Wednesday
October 13, 2021
|50
|Thursday
October 14, 2021
|51
|Friday
October 15, 2021
|55
|Saturday
October 16, 2021
|23
|Monday
October 18, 2021
|52
|Tuesday
October 19, 2021
|41
|Wednesday
October 20, 2021
|47
|Thursday
October 21, 2021
|45
|KENNESAW Total
|408
POWDER SPRINGS: Ron Anderson Recreation Center Community Room
|Date
|Total
|Tuesday
October 12, 2021
|50
|Wednesday
October 13, 2021
|38
|Thursday
October 14, 2021
|35
|Friday
October 15, 2021
|48
|Saturday
October 16, 2021
|29
|Monday
October 18, 2021
|32
|Tuesday
October 19, 2021
|37
|Wednesday
October 20, 2021
|33
|Thursday
October 21, 2021
|30
|POWDER SPRINGS Total
|332
NORTHEAST: The Art Place
|Date
|Total
|Tuesday
October 12, 2021
|82
|Wednesday
October 13, 2021
|65
|Thursday
October 14, 2021
|140
|Friday
October 15, 2021
|91
|Saturday
October 16, 2021
|46
|Monday
October 18, 2021
|91
|Tuesday
October 19, 2021
|96
|Wednesday
October 20, 2021
|93
|Thursday
October 21, 2021
|87
|NORTHEAST Total
|791
SOUTHEAST: CCSD Brown Professional Learning Center
|Date
|Total
|Tuesday
October 12, 2021
|28
|Wednesday
October 13, 2021
|27
|Thursday
October 14, 2021
|32
|Friday
October 15, 2021
|40
|Saturday
October 16, 2021
|23
|Monday
October 18, 2021
|13
|Tuesday
October 19, 2021
|24
|Wednesday
October 20, 2021
|21
|Thursday
October 21, 2021
|27
|SOUTHEAST Total
|235
