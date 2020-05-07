More lane closures on I-285 in Cobb this weekend

The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) announced in a press release that more lane closures on I-285 in Cobb County are planned for the upcoming weekend for their ongoing Concrete Rehabilitation Project.

The affected area is a stretch of I-285 between South Cobb Drive and Paces Ferry Road.

The press release describes the times, location, and other details as follows:

Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) will install overnight lane closures on I-285 this weekend in Cobb and Fulton counties to continue the ongoing concrete slab rehabilitation project.

Weather permitting, single lane closures throughout the project area will be installed at 10:00 p.m. on Friday, May 8 through 5:00 a.m. on Monday, May 11. Double lane closures will be installed at 11:00 p.m.



These are the scheduled lane closures on I-285 this weekend:

Two right lanes will be closed on I-285 northbound between South Cobb Drive and Paces Ferry Road;

Two right lanes will be closed on I-285 northbound between SR 139/Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard and D L Hollowell Parkway; and

On Saturday, May 9 from 6:00 a.m., until 5:00 a.m. on Monday, two right lanes will be closed on I-285 southbound between Campbellton Road and Camp Creek Parkway.

Drivers are encouraged to plan for additional travel time, use alternate travel modes or find alternate travel routes. Message boards, signage and barrels will alert drivers of the closures in advance.



As always, motorists traveling in the area are reminded to reduce their speeds in the work zone. Motorists are also encouraged to wear seatbelts, eliminate distractions behind the wheel, and plan their routes before getting on the road by calling 511 for real-time information on work status and traffic conditions.