Sue Everhart endorses Larry Savage for Cobb BOC chair

Sue Everhart, who was elected Georgia Republican Party chair for three consecutive terms, endorsed Larry Savage for Cobb County BOC chair.

Everhart was first elected chair in 2007, and was reelected in 2009 and 2011.

The Savage campaign sent the following press release announcing the endorsement:

Marietta, GA. May 7, 2020 The Campaign for Larry Savage for Chairman of the Cobb County Board of Commissioners was officially endorsed by Sue Everhart on May 7th, 2020. Sue Everhart is one of the most significant Republicans in Cobb County. Sue has been President of the Cobb County Republican Women’s Club and Chairman of the Georgia Republican Party, where she served three terms. Sue was Chair of the state party when Republicans first swept all the statewide constitutional offices. Larry Savage is proud to announce this endorsement by Sue and share the news of the endorsement. by the prominent Republican leader, Sue Everhart. Larry Savage is currently running for Chairman of the Cobb County board of Commissioners and is proud of the endorsement from Sue Everhart, as well as the Cobb County Republican Assembly.

Savage, who has lived in Cobb County since 1976, and has long been active in Cobb County Republican and conservative politics.

He has previously run for BOC chair, losing to current Chairman Mike Boyce in the 2014 primary that led to Boyce unseating incumbent Tim Lee in a GOP run-off.