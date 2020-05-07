Fatal accident on I-75 at Barrett Parkway

According to a public information release from Sgt. Wayne Delk of the Cobb County Police Department, the Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Unit is investigating a fatal collision that occurred on I-75 north of Barrett Parkway this morning at 6:59 a.m.

The public information release describes the incident as follows:

Per investigators, a black 2005 Ford Expedition was northbound on I-75 at the exit ramp to Barrett Parkway. It was occupied by three adults and one juvenile (all from Atlanta). As a truck changed lanes in front of it, the Expedition swerved left and went off the road before swerving back to the right and onto the roadway where it began to roll over several times. An adult passenger was ejected from the vehicle during the rollover and did not survive his injuries. The driver and other passengers were transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Name being withheld pending next-of-kin notification. This crash remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call 770-499-3987.

The STEP Unit

The STEP Unit, which investigates serious or fatal traffic crashes, is one of the Cobb County Police Department’s Special Operations units, and is described on the web page of the Cobb County Police Department as follows:

“The Selective Traffic Enforcement Unit is responsible for investigating all fatal traffic crashes, enforcement of traffic laws in those areas which analysis indicates an elevated amount of crashes. They are also responsible for the administration and execution of the Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program. They also take part in special security details, and investigate crashes involving Department vehicles when requested.”