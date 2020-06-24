ALDI will offer curbside pickup in Kennesaw and Smyrna stores

According to a company press release ALDI will soon offer curbside pickup at its locations in Kennesaw and Smyrna. The Kennesaw store scheduled to offer the service is located at 3076 Cobb Parkway NW, Kennesaw, GA 30152 and the Smyrna store at 2589 Spring Rd, Smyrna, GA 30080.

“Our Curbside Grocery Pickup pilot was quickly embraced by our customers and demand for this service has continued to increase. We’re pleased to be bringing this service to customers across 35 states over the next several weeks,” said Jason Hart, CEO, ALDI U.S. in the press release announcing the service. “We are always looking for ways to make the ALDI shopping experience even more convenient and accessible for everyone. Whether shopping in-store, or online for delivery or pickup, we’ll continue to be here to safely serve our customers.”

ALDI did pilot tests of the program in a smaller group of stores before deciding to roll it out to 600 stores across the U.S.

The store chain plans on having the curbside pickup available in those 600 stores by the end of July.

The press release states:

At shop.ALDI.us, customers can access the full selection of ALDI exclusive products and exciting ALDI Finds. To find the nearest ALDI store that offers Curbside Grocery Pickup, please visit shop.ALDI.us or open the ALDI mobile app. Shoppers simply fill their online carts with fresh and affordable products and select a pickup time and location at checkout. Designated parking spots are clearly marked when they arrive at their ALDI and an employee will load groceries into their car.* Curbside Grocery Pickup is the latest addition to ecommerce offerings at ALDI. In 2017, ALDI successfully launched a grocery delivery pilot, which has continuously expanded and now includes the availability of alcohol and many ALDI Finds online. ALDI customers in more than 10,000 ZIP codes nationwide have access to online grocery delivery. To learn more about ALDI, please visit www.ALDI.us.

About ALDI

In the chain’s promotional materials, ALDI describes itself as follows:

ALDI is one of America’s fastest growing retailers, serving millions of customers across the country each month. With nearly 2,000 stores across 36 states, ALDI is on track to become the third-largest grocery retailer by store count by the end of 2022.