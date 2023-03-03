Hot Topics

Kennesaw to host popular annual Bunny Breakfast on April 1, 2023

A smiling child gazes at a live bunny seated beside on a benchphoto courtesy of the City of Kennesaw

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson March 3, 2023

The City of Kennesaw distributed the following press release about the annual Bunny Breakfast hosted by the Parks and Rec Department:

Kennesaw, GA (March 1, 2023) —The Kennesaw Parks & Rec Department is excited to continue the tradition of the annual Bunny Breakfast at the Ben Robertson Community Center on Saturday, April 1, with two seatings available from 8:00 – 9:15 a.m. or 10:00 – 11:15 a.m.

Attendees will be treated to a buffet including hot and ready pancakes, scrambled eggs and sausage, as well as a medley of fresh fruit and delicious breakfast sweets, and everyone’s favorite cottontail will be making his way from table to table to say hello to all the boys and girls.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their own camera to capture photos with the Easter Bunny! Tickets are only $8 per person and can be purchased online or at the Ben Robertson Community Center. Advance purchase is required.

Tickets are non-refundable after March 24.

Children ages two and under do not need a ticket if they will be sitting in laps.

Tickets are available at 8:00 AM: https://secure.rec1.com/GA/kennesaw-ga/catalog?filter=c2VhcmNoPTIzNzcyNjM

10:00 AM: https://secure.rec1.com/GA/kennesaw-ga/catalog?filter=c2VhcmNoPTIzNzcyNjc

New this year, experience the beauty of Smith-Gilbert Gardens at the annual Egg Hunt on April 1 with a combo Bunny Breakfast/Egg Hunt ticket! The Egg Hunt is open to children up to nine years of age. Easter themed crafts will be available at the Egg Hunt, as well as organized garden games.

About the City of Kennesaw

The City of Kennesaw was incorporated in 1887. With a population of 33,036 according to the recent decennial census, Kennesaw is the fourth-largest city in Cobb County, behind Mableton, Marietta and Smyrna.



