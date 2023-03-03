Roy Barnes endorses Michael Owens in Mableton mayoral race

Michael Owens, one of the candidates hoping to serve as the first mayor of Mableton since the residents voted to incorporate in last November’s election, picked up a significant endorsement, from former Georgia Governor Roy Barnes.

Barnes grew up in Mableton and has been periodically active in Mableton events, including serving as Grand Marshall in last year’s Taste of Mableton parade.

He served as the most recent Democratic Governor of Georgia before the Republican Party became dominant in state government

He held that office from 1999 to 2003.

He currently heads the Barnes Law Group in Marietta.

“I’m thrilled to receive the endorsement of Governor Barnes because I share his belief in this city and the commitment to building a better Mableton for everyone,” said Owens.

“My late father owned a business on Old Floyd Road, my mother who still lives in Mableton, is a retired nurse from Wellstar Cobb Hospital and my kids go to school here. I’ve been committed to this community for a long time, not as long as Governor Barnes, but for a long time.”‘

“Michael has been a long-time community leader and a strong advocate for the people,” said Roy Barnes, who served as the 80th Governor of Georgia from 1999 to 2003. “Michael was the Chairman of the Democratic Party in Cobb County for several years and I got to know him there. I know what a fine leader and person he is and I know what a fine mayor he will be. I ask you to carefully consider the qualifications of all of the candidates in the upcoming election and when you do so, you’ll find that Michael Owens is by far the most qualified and best prepared.”