ARC leader Anna Roach to Address Metro Atlanta’s Future at Cobb Chamber Marquee Monday Event

Anna Roach, Executive Director & Chief Executive Officer of the Atlanta Regional Commission (ARC), will be the keynote speaker for the Cobb Chamber’s Marquee Monday event series on March 13.

The event will be held at the Coca Cola Roxy Theatre, 800 Battery Ave., Suite 500

Atlanta, GA 30339, 11:15 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Roach assumed her roles with the ARC in March 2022 and is the organization’s first female Executive Director and CEO.

Advertisement

According to her biography on the ARC website, Roach served as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Strategy Officer of Fulton County and has held various legal leadership positions during her career.

She has also worked as a management consultant focusing on operational and business process efficiencies.

She acheived a Juris Doctor degree from St. John’s University and a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from the SUNY at Cortland.

According to the Chamber’s press release, Roach will discuss the Atlanta Region’s plan to improve the region’s quality of life and metro Atlanta’s future success.

The event will also feature a SelectCobb update from SelectCobb Board Chair Kevan Espy.

Registration is open until March 8 and tickets are $35 for Cobb Chamber members and $40 for non-members.

Parking is available at The Battery Red Deck for free up to three hours.

About the Cobb Chamber

The Cobb Chamber, incorporated with the state as the Cobb County Chamber of Commerce, is the largest business organization in the county.

The President and CEO of the Cobb Chamber is Sharon Mason, the Chief Operating Officer is Dana Johnson, and the Chairwoman of the Board of Directors is Britt Fleck.

Projects of the Cobb Chamber include Cobb Executive Women, Cobb Young Professionals, and the Area Councils: Cumberland, East Cobb, Marietta, Northwest Cobb (Acworth, Kennesaw, West Cobb), Smyrna and South Cobb.

On its website the Cobb Chamber promotes itself as follows:

As one of the most influential business advocacy organizations in Georgia and one of the top three chambers in the nation, the Cobb Chamber is dedicated to bringing the community and its leaders together to create jobs and strengthen the economy and quality of life so businesses and the community can achieve more.

Who We Are: We are a community of businesses working together to advance a vibrant economy.

Why We Do It: When businesses thrive, communities flourish.

What We Do (Our Mission): Together, with diverse partnerships, we:

​

Attract, recruit and retain jobs.



Help companies start, grow and prosper.



Advocate and collaborate to enhance our state’s business climate.



Connect members to opportunities, new networks, and resources.



Develop workforce and support education.



Cultivate current and future leaders.

