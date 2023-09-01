Happiness expert Dr. Ken Harmon to address Cobb Young Professionals

The Cobb Chamber announced that Cobb Young Professionals (CYP) will host its next leadership luncheon on September 12, and the featured speaker will be happiness expert Dr. Ken Harmon.

According to the announcement Harmon will share “ his profound insights and practical techniques for creating happiness in your life.”

“In this presentation Dr. Harmon will discuss proven strategies to elevate one’s well-being and create a life filled with positivity,” the press release states. “Attendees will learn how to navigate challenges, foster meaningful connections, and embrace mindfulness to enhance happiness.”

The announcement describes his background and current practice as follows:

Advertisement

Dr. Ken Harmon is a professor in the School of Accountancy at Kennesaw State University. Prior to this appointment, he served as the university’s interim president, provost, and dean of the Coles College of Business. Harmon also has served on the faculty of seven business schools across the United States and has held administrative appointments at five of those institutions. He was an auditor with PricewaterhouseCoopers, was president of his own software company, and has served as a consultant to numerous companies and universities.

Dr. Harmon’s passion is writing and delivering addresses, domestically and internationally, on the subject of happiness. He explores the research about what makes us happy and relates that research to everyday life and the workplace. He uses this information in his work as a leadership coach and culture consultant.

The event begins at 11:30 a.m. at Children’s at Town Center Outpatient Care Center and is sponsored by Yearlong Presenting Sponsor Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

To register visit https://tinyurl.com/3s35s6va.

For more information about Cobb Young Professionals, contact Rebecca Chadwick at rchadwick@cobbchamber.org or 770-859-2368

About the Cobb Chamber

The Cobb Chamber, incorporated with the state as the Cobb County Chamber of Commerce, is the largest business organization in the county.

The President and CEO of the Cobb Chamber is Sharon Mason, the Chief Operating Officer is Dana Johnson, and the Chairwoman of the Board of Directors is Britt Fleck.

Projects of the Cobb Chamber include Cobb Executive Women, Cobb Young Professionals, and the Area Councils: Cumberland, East Cobb, Marietta, Northwest Cobb (Acworth, Kennesaw, West Cobb), Smyrna and South Cobb.

On its website the Cobb Chamber promotes itself as follows:

As one of the most influential business advocacy organizations in Georgia and one of the top three chambers in the nation, the Cobb Chamber is dedicated to bringing the community and its leaders together to create jobs and strengthen the economy and quality of life so businesses and the community can achieve more.

Who We Are: We are a community of businesses working together to advance a vibrant economy.

Why We Do It: When businesses thrive, communities flourish.

What We Do (Our Mission): Together, with diverse partnerships, we:

​

Attract, recruit and retain jobs.



Help companies start, grow and prosper.



Advocate and collaborate to enhance our state’s business climate.



Connect members to opportunities, new networks, and resources.



Develop workforce and support education.



Cultivate current and future leaders.

