Cobb Chamber presents annual public safety awards October 2

The Cobb Chamber will hold its annual Public Safety Appreciation Week awards at a luncheon on Monday Oct 2, 2023 at the Coca-Cola Roxy in the Battery.

The press release for the event describes it as follows:

The luncheon will kick off a weeklong effort to celebrate public safety personnel in Cobb County.

Preparations for such an event begins months in advance with the nomination process for the Public Safety Employee of the Year Award, in addition to other awards such as the Medal of Valor, Award of Merit, Distinguished Achievement Award and Outstanding Community Contribution Award. Public safety agencies are given the opportunity to nominate public safety personnel for these honors. The 2023 Public Safety Committee Chairman is Interim Director Bill Johnson, of the Cobb County Department of Public Safety.

Doors open at 11 a.m. with the program beginning promptly at 11:50 a.m. and concluding by 1 p.m. Sponsors include Marquee Sponsor, Superior Plumbing; Platinum Sponsors, Cobb EMC and MetroAtlanta Ambulance Service. Additional sponsors include Coca-Cola Roxy & Live Nation Special Events, Delaware North, Next Page Event Services, and Classic Tents & Events.

To attend the event or for more information, contact Amy Selby, Exec. Vice President of Marketing and Communications, at (404) 457-1498 or aselby@cobbchamber.org.

About the Cobb Chamber

The Cobb Chamber, incorporated with the state as the Cobb County Chamber of Commerce, is the largest business organization in the county.

The President and CEO of the Cobb Chamber is Sharon Mason, the Chief Operating Officer is Dana Johnson, and the Chairwoman of the Board of Directors is Britt Fleck.

Projects of the Cobb Chamber include Cobb Executive Women, Cobb Young Professionals, and the Area Councils: Cumberland, East Cobb, Marietta, Northwest Cobb (Acworth, Kennesaw, West Cobb), Smyrna and South Cobb.

On its website the Cobb Chamber promotes itself as follows:

As one of the most influential business advocacy organizations in Georgia and one of the top three chambers in the nation, the Cobb Chamber is dedicated to bringing the community and its leaders together to create jobs and strengthen the economy and quality of life so businesses and the community can achieve more.

Who We Are: We are a community of businesses working together to advance a vibrant economy.

Why We Do It: When businesses thrive, communities flourish.

What We Do (Our Mission): Together, with diverse partnerships, we:

​

Attract, recruit and retain jobs.



Help companies start, grow and prosper.



Advocate and collaborate to enhance our state’s business climate.



Connect members to opportunities, new networks, and resources.



Develop workforce and support education.



Cultivate current and future leaders.

