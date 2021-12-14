Chattahoochee Tech president to speak at Chamber’s Smyrna Area Council

Dr. Ron Newcomb, the president of Chattahoochee Technical College will speak at the Cobb Chamber’s Smyrna Area Council.

This will be the last meeting of the year, and will be held Wednesday, Dec. 15 at 8:00 a.m. at Brawner Hall, 3180 Atlanta Rd. Smyrna, GA 30080.

Newcomb will talk about the Superior Plumbing VECTR (Veterans Education Career Transition Resource) Center and the support it will bring to the military and veteran community.

The press release for the event states, ” Opening in Spring 2022, the Superior Plumbing VECTR Center will be a place active and retired veterans can seek assistance in transitioning to the workplace and where they will receive guidance on translating their military skills and experience into meaningful civilian careers.”

The press release continues:

Additionally, the 2021 Citizen of the Year Award for Smyrna will be presented at this event. The Citizen of the Year Awards are given to honor an individual whose impact through the years will be recognized and regarded with pride throughout the area as a role model. These outstanding citizens are chosen for their definable, exceptional deeds, with which he or she have made their community a better place to live. Awards are given based on local area nominations.