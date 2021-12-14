Motorcycle crash on Barrett Lakes Boulevard leads to life-threatening injuries

According to a public information release from Sgt. Wayne Delk of the Cobb County Police Department, the department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Unit is investigating a serious injury traffic motorcycle crash that occurred on Barrett Lakes Boulevard on December 12, 2021, at 4:37 p.m.

The release described the accident as follows:

Preliminary information indicates that a red Kawasaki Vulcan 900 motorcycle, operated by 29-year-old Andrew James Acker of Marietta, was southbound on Barrett Lakes Boulevard just north of the intersection with Cobb Place Boulevard. The motorcycle struck the curb on the right (western) edge of the roadway causing Acker to be thrown from the motorcycle. The motorcycle came to rest south of the driveway to Aviation Park. Acker came to rest in the southbound right lane of Barrett Lakes Boulevard. He was transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with life-threatening injuries. This crash remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to 770-499-3987.

The STEP Unit

The STEP Unit, which investigates serious or fatal traffic crashes, is one of the Cobb County Police Department’s Special Operations units, and is described on the web page of the Cobb County Police Department as follows:

“The Selective Traffic Enforcement Unit is responsible for investigating all fatal traffic crashes, enforcement of traffic laws in those areas which analysis indicates an elevated amount of crashes. They are also responsible for the administration and execution of the Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program. They also take part in special security details, and investigate crashes involving Department vehicles when requested.”