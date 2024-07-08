Medical event suspected in fatal crash on Powder Springs Road

[It is the policy of the Cobb County Courier to omit the names of people involved in incidents that are still under investigation]

Investigators suspect that a collision near Smitha Middle School that left a man dead and a woman seriously injured was triggered by loss of control of a vehicle due to a medical event.

According to a public information release from Officer Aaron Wilson of the Cobb County Police Department, the department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (S.T.E.P. Unit) is investigating a fatal collision that occurred on Powder Springs Road south of Milford Church Road on Thursday, July 4, 2024, at 5:57 PM.

Investigators report that a red 1999 Isuzu Rodeo, driven by a 59-year-old Marietta man, was heading south on Powder Springs Road, approaching the traffic signal in front of Smitha Middle School.

At the same time, a maroon 2003 Honda Accord, operated by a 30-year-old Powder Springs woman, was traveling north on Powder Springs Road, approaching the same traffic signal.

The public information release describes the collision as follows:

The Isuzu crossed the center of the roadway and entered the northbound lanes, colliding with the front of the Honda. The Isuzu rotated and came to an uncontrolled rest on its driver’s side in the left northbound lane of Powder Springs Road, facing west. The Honda was redirected and came to an uncontrolled rest in the left northbound lane, facing north.

The driver of the Honda was taken by ambulance to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital for treatment of serious injuries. The Marietta man was taken to Wellstar Cobb County Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators believe the man suffered a medical event before veering off his lane.

This collision is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Cobb County Police Department STEP Unit at 770-499-3987.

The STEP Unit

The STEP Unit, which investigates serious or fatal traffic crashes, is one of the Cobb County Police Department’s Special Operations units, and is described on the web page of the Cobb County Police Department as follows:

“The Selective Traffic Enforcement Unit is responsible for investigating all fatal traffic crashes, enforcement of traffic laws in those areas which analysis indicates an elevated amount of crashes.

“They are also responsible for the administration and execution of the Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program.

“They also take part in special security details, and investigate crashes involving Department vehicles when requested.”

The STEP Unit is commanded by Lieutenant Lane Johnson.