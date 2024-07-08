Georgia gasoline price average creeps up one cent over past week

According to AAA’s weekly report, gasoline prices in Georgia rose one cent over the past week, reaching an average cost of $3.32 per gallon for regular unleaded.

“Fuel charges experienced a humble hike, in the wake of the July 4th festivities,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “The tropics are brewing, promising a hurricane season that could be one for the records. We anticipate a possible surge at the pumps if a tumultuous hurricane plunges into the heart of our refineries and if crude oil continues to rise.”

What will you learn by reading below?

How do prices in Cobb County compare to the rest of the state What are the national trends in gasoline prices? How does AAA arrive at its price estimates?

Gasoline prices in Cobb County

The price of a gallon of regular unleaded in Cobb County is $3.367, roughly five cents more than the statewide average.

It is always possible to find lower gas prices than the average by comparison shopping or using tools like http://gasbuddy.com.

What are the national trends?

AAA’s weekly report stated the following about national gas and oil trends:

Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has increased by 1 cent to $3.50 (subject to change overnight).

How does AAA determine gas prices?

According to AAA:

“AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability.

“All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.”