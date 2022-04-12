Nominations open for the Cobb Young Professionals’ 2022 Next Generation Award

The Cobb Chamber distributed the following press release announcing that nominations are open for the Cobb Young Professionals’ 2022 Next Generation Award:

Cobb Young Professionals, the Cobb Chamber’s networking group for young professionals in their 20s and 30s has opened nominations for its 2022 Next Generation Award. This award celebrates the accomplishments and influence of two young professionals who, through hard work and commitment, have made an impact within the community.

Nominees for the Next Generation Award must be active in the community, be essential to their profession through demonstrated leadership and offer a unique perspective. Recipients should be someone who others can admire, learn from and celebrate. Any young professional in their 20s and 30s can be nominated, but only members of the Cobb Chamber can be honored with the award as a next generation leader.

Cobb Young Professionals is dedicated to the encouragement and promotion of young professionals in the workplace. The group hosts socials to provide young professionals an opportunity to network with others, as well as seminars featuring influential and inspiring speakers. Leadership Luncheons are also held quarterly, to allow young professionals the chance to have lunch and network with some of the most prominent business and community leaders in Cobb County.

Advertisement

The Next Generation Award will be presented to two winners at the Cobb Chamber’s Marquee Monday event on August 8 at the Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre. Nominations are open through Friday, June 17 at www.cobbchamber.org/cyp. Thank you to Yearlong Presenting Sponsor, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, and Award Sponsor, The Mazloom Law Firm LLC.

For more information on the Cobb Young Professionals or the Next Generation Award, please contact Rebecca Chadwick at 770-859-2358 or rchadwick@cobbchamber.org.