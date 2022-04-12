Cobb County is hiring poll workers for the May elections

Cobb County seeks poll workers for the upcoming 2022 elections in May.

The county website lists the following minimum qualifications for the jobs:

A Judicious, Intelligent, and Upright citizen of the United States of America

At least 16 years of age

Can read, write, speak and understand the English language

A resident of Cobb County, employed by Cobb County or a resident of a neighboring county* *A Poll Worker Employment Waiver must be completed and approved by the residing county, if you are a resident of the following counties Bartow, Cherokee, Douglas, Fulton & Paulding. (O.C.G.A. § 21-2-92(a)(2) ) Poll Worker Employment Waiver Adjoining County Form

No prior felony convictions for at least 10 years

Attend Mandatory Training

Reliable Transportation to and from training and election day

Not a candidate for office or an immediate relative of a candidate for office in the assigned poll

Not hold a public office

Ability to perform duties and functions of a poll worker

Able to satisfy I-9 Employment Eligibility Verification Requirements** **As of 2022 an I-9 form must be completed and verified prior to working each election.



The election dates are May 3 for the runoff election for Georgia House District 45, and May 24 for the General Primary and Nonpartisan elections.

Workers will be paid $45 for the training session prior to the election, $25 to help with the setup on the day before the elections, and $150 for election day.

Advertisement

On election day poll workers arrive at 6 a.m. and leave at around 9 p.m.

The notice for the openings gives the following additional information:

Additional Information about being an Election Day Poll Worker

https://www.cobbcounty.org/elections/employment/election-day-poll-worker-jobs

Poll Worker Application

https://cobbcounty.seamlessdocs.com/f/fs74dwo6mp0s

About Cobb Elections

Elections in Cobb County are supervised by the following managers:

Name Title Janine Eveler Director Erica Hamilton Registration Manager Brenda Jemison Elections Manager Gerry Miller Preparation Center Manager

Oversight is provided by the Cobb County Board of Elections and Registration.

The mission of Cobb Elections is described on the county website as follows:

The mission of the Elections Department is to register citizens of Cobb County to vote; to ensure that elections are free, impartial, fair, accurate, convenient and accessible to all voters; to encourage voter participation; to provide excellent customer service to voters, candidates, and the media; and to help the public understand and follow all laws, rules and regulations. The Elections Department, with oversight from the Cobb County Board of Elections and Registration, enforces strict adherence to all current Federal, State and Local laws as well as to State Election Board Rules concerning registering to vote and voting, and serves all citizens in election related matters.

The current board is as follows:

Member Contact Appointed by Term Steven F. Bruning

(Assistant Secretary) 678-778-8033

Steve.Bruning@cobbcounty.org Legislative Delegation July 1, 2021 –

June 30, 2025 Tori Silas

(Chairwoman) 404-539-0157

Tori.Silas@cobbcounty.org Legislative Delegation July 1, 2021 –

June 30, 2025 Jessica M. Brooks

(Vice Chair) 404-983-2986

Jessica.Brooks@cobbcounty.org Democratic Party June 18, 2015 –

June 30, 2023 Pat Gartland 404-583-8989

Pat.gartland@cobbcounty.org Republican Party July 8, 2019 –

June 30, 2023 Jennifer Mosbacher

(Secretary) 678-777-4883

Jennifer.Mosbacher@cobbcounty.org Commission Chairman July 1, 2021 –

June 30, 2025