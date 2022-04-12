Hot Topics

Cobb County is hiring poll workers for the May elections

The mouth of a ballot box with the text "Insert Ballot Here"Ballot Box (Photo: Cobb County Courier/Larry Felton Johnson)

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson April 11, 2022

Cobb County seeks poll workers for the upcoming 2022 elections in May.

The county website lists the following minimum qualifications for the jobs:

  • A Judicious, Intelligent, and Upright citizen of the United States of America
  • At least 16 years of age
  • Can read, write, speak and understand the English language
  • A resident of Cobb County, employed by Cobb County or a resident of a neighboring county*
    • *A Poll Worker Employment Waiver must be completed and approved by the residing county, if you are a resident of the following counties Bartow, Cherokee, Douglas, Fulton & Paulding. (O.C.G.A. § 21-2-92(a)(2) )
  • No prior felony convictions for at least 10 years
  • Attend Mandatory Training
  • Reliable Transportation to and from training and election day
  • Not a candidate for office or an immediate relative of a candidate for office in the assigned poll
  • Not hold a public office
  • Ability to perform duties and functions of a poll worker
  • Able to satisfy I-9 Employment Eligibility Verification Requirements** 
    • **As of 2022 an I-9 form must be completed and verified prior to working each election.  

The election dates are May 3 for the runoff election for Georgia House District 45, and May 24 for the General Primary and Nonpartisan elections.

Workers will be paid $45 for the training session prior to the election, $25 to help with the setup on the day before the elections, and $150 for election day.

On election day poll workers arrive at 6 a.m. and leave at around 9 p.m.

The notice for the openings gives the following additional information:

Additional Information about being an Election Day Poll Worker
https://www.cobbcounty.org/elections/employment/election-day-poll-worker-jobs

Poll Worker Application 
https://cobbcounty.seamlessdocs.com/f/fs74dwo6mp0s

About Cobb Elections

Elections in Cobb County are supervised by the following managers:

NameTitle
Janine EvelerDirector
Erica HamiltonRegistration Manager
Brenda JemisonElections Manager
Gerry MillerPreparation Center Manager

Oversight is provided by the Cobb County Board of Elections and Registration.

The mission of Cobb Elections is described on the county website as follows:

The mission of the Elections Department is to register citizens of Cobb County to vote; to ensure that elections are free, impartial, fair, accurate, convenient and accessible to all voters; to encourage voter participation; to provide excellent customer service to voters, candidates, and the media; and to help the public understand and follow all laws, rules and regulations.

The Elections Department, with oversight from the Cobb County Board of Elections and Registration, enforces strict adherence to all current Federal, State and Local laws as well as to State Election Board Rules concerning registering to vote and voting, and serves all citizens in election related matters.

The current board is as follows:

MemberContactAppointed byTerm
Steven F. Bruning 
(Assistant Secretary)		678-778-8033
Steve.Bruning@cobbcounty.org		Legislative DelegationJuly 1, 2021 –
June 30, 2025
Tori Silas
(Chairwoman)		404-539-0157
Tori.Silas@cobbcounty.org		Legislative DelegationJuly 1, 2021 –
June 30, 2025
Jessica M. Brooks
(Vice Chair)		404-983-2986
Jessica.Brooks@cobbcounty.org		Democratic PartyJune 18, 2015 – 
June 30, 2023
Pat Gartland404-583-8989
Pat.gartland@cobbcounty.org		Republican PartyJuly 8, 2019 –
June 30, 2023
Jennifer Mosbacher
(Secretary)		678-777-4883
Jennifer.Mosbacher@cobbcounty.org		Commission ChairmanJuly 1, 2021 –
June 30, 2025
