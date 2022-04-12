Cobb County is hiring poll workers for the May elections

Cobb County seeks poll workers for the upcoming 2022 elections in May.
The county website lists the following minimum qualifications for the jobs:
- A Judicious, Intelligent, and Upright citizen of the United States of America
- At least 16 years of age
- Can read, write, speak and understand the English language
- A resident of Cobb County, employed by Cobb County or a resident of a neighboring county*
- *A Poll Worker Employment Waiver must be completed and approved by the residing county, if you are a resident of the following counties Bartow, Cherokee, Douglas, Fulton & Paulding. (O.C.G.A. § 21-2-92(a)(2) )
- No prior felony convictions for at least 10 years
- Attend Mandatory Training
- Reliable Transportation to and from training and election day
- Not a candidate for office or an immediate relative of a candidate for office in the assigned poll
- Not hold a public office
- Ability to perform duties and functions of a poll worker
- Able to satisfy I-9 Employment Eligibility Verification Requirements**
- **As of 2022 an I-9 form must be completed and verified prior to working each election.
The election dates are May 3 for the runoff election for Georgia House District 45, and May 24 for the General Primary and Nonpartisan elections.
Workers will be paid $45 for the training session prior to the election, $25 to help with the setup on the day before the elections, and $150 for election day.
On election day poll workers arrive at 6 a.m. and leave at around 9 p.m.
The notice for the openings gives the following additional information:
Additional Information about being an Election Day Poll Worker
https://www.cobbcounty.org/elections/employment/election-day-poll-worker-jobs
Poll Worker Application
https://cobbcounty.seamlessdocs.com/f/fs74dwo6mp0s
About Cobb Elections
Elections in Cobb County are supervised by the following managers:
|Name
|Title
|Janine Eveler
|Director
|Erica Hamilton
|Registration Manager
|Brenda Jemison
|Elections Manager
|Gerry Miller
|Preparation Center Manager
Oversight is provided by the Cobb County Board of Elections and Registration.
The mission of Cobb Elections is described on the county website as follows:
The mission of the Elections Department is to register citizens of Cobb County to vote; to ensure that elections are free, impartial, fair, accurate, convenient and accessible to all voters; to encourage voter participation; to provide excellent customer service to voters, candidates, and the media; and to help the public understand and follow all laws, rules and regulations.
The Elections Department, with oversight from the Cobb County Board of Elections and Registration, enforces strict adherence to all current Federal, State and Local laws as well as to State Election Board Rules concerning registering to vote and voting, and serves all citizens in election related matters.
The current board is as follows:
|Member
|Contact
|Appointed by
|Term
|Steven F. Bruning
(Assistant Secretary)
|678-778-8033
Steve.Bruning@cobbcounty.org
|Legislative Delegation
|July 1, 2021 –
June 30, 2025
|Tori Silas
(Chairwoman)
|404-539-0157
Tori.Silas@cobbcounty.org
|Legislative Delegation
|July 1, 2021 –
June 30, 2025
|Jessica M. Brooks
(Vice Chair)
|404-983-2986
Jessica.Brooks@cobbcounty.org
|Democratic Party
|June 18, 2015 –
June 30, 2023
|Pat Gartland
|404-583-8989
Pat.gartland@cobbcounty.org
|Republican Party
|July 8, 2019 –
June 30, 2023
|Jennifer Mosbacher
(Secretary)
|678-777-4883
Jennifer.Mosbacher@cobbcounty.org
|Commission Chairman
|July 1, 2021 –
June 30, 2025
Be the first to comment on "Cobb County is hiring poll workers for the May elections"