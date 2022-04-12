Marietta Fire Department is hiring firefighters

The City of Marietta is accepting applications for positions in the Marietta Fire Department.

The city posted the following notice to its website:

The Marietta Fire Department is pleased to announce that its recruiting process is now open to applicants. The Marietta Fire Department offers exceptional and diverse career opportunities for men and women seeking professional and personal success. If you seek a competitive salary with excellent benefits, varying job assignments with advancement potential, and endeavor to impact the lives of others, consider joining the MFD team. Advertisement The Fire Department will accept applications until positions are filled, and applications will be reviewed as they are received. Applicants must be at least 18 years of age, have a high school degree or GED certificate, possess a valid driver’s license, and must be able to pass a routine background check. Applicants who meet these criteria will be scheduled to move forward in the selection process. For more information regarding Marietta Fire Department’s recruiting process please visit the website.

About the City of Marietta

The City of Marietta is the county seat of Cobb County. The latest estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau puts the population of the city at 60,867 which makes it the largest city in Cobb County by population.

However, the city is in a neck-and-neck race with fast-growing Smyrna, whose population was 56,666 at the last estimate.

Here are a few fast facts from the Census Bureau:

Marietta city, Georgia

2019 Population Estimates 60,867

Source: Vintage 2019 Population Estimates

Median Household Income $ 57,452

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Persons in poverty, percent 14.0 %

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Educational Attainment: Percent high school graduate or higher 87.7 %

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Persons without health insurance, percent 18.1 %

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Median Housing Value $ 287,600

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Total Housing Units 26,878

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Number of Firms 10,501

Source: 2012 Survey of Business Owners: Company Summary

Male Median Income $ 36,894

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Female Median Income $ 29,239

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Veterans 3,132

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Percent of households with a broadband Internet subscription 84.9 %

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates