Cobb 911 is hiring.
The Marietta Police Department posted on their Facebook page the following plug for career opportunities with Cobb Emergency 911:
Our friends at Cobb 911 asked us to share with you that they are hiring and need quality communicators to join their team!
You hear us refer to the term “first responder” typically concerning Police, Fire or Ambulance…but the 911 call takers ARE the first person to actually help you in an emergency.
Please share this post and tag anyone that you think might be interested in joining their team!
We can do this Marietta, let’s work together to ensure we all have access to excellent emergency services! #community #mariettaga #911
To see a list of the available jobs visit this link to the Cobb 911 job board.
The Cobb Emergency 911 website gave the following job description for one of the positions:
E911 Officer Job Description
The Cobb County Department of Public Safety E911 Emergency Communications Center invites you to explore a career as an Emergency Communications Officer. Our agency is certified by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA) and serves as the E911 call and dispatch center for the Cobb County Police Department, Cobb County Fire & Emergency Services, City of Marietta Police and Fire, and the Cobb County Sheriff’s Department.
This expanding career field is ideal for a person with good communication and multi-tasking skills and the ability to work under stressful conditions.
Be the first to comment on "Cobb Emergency 911 hiring"