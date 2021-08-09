Free COVID vaccinations at Mable House August 12

Cobb County announced on its Facebook page that free COVID vaccinations will be offered at the Mable House Complex on Thursday August 12 from 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Details and a registration link are available on the announcement from the county, reprinted below:

Free COVID-19 vaccinations will be offered at the Mable House Complex 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, through a partnership made up of the Mableton Farmers Market, the Mableton Improvement Coalition, Cobb County PARKS, Cobb and Douglas Public Health and the non-profit Community Organized Relief Effort.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be the only one administered and only one dose is needed. Clients must be 18 years of age or older.

We encourage you to make a reservation.

However, walk-in clients will be accommodated as time and vaccine supply allow.

Although COVID hospitalization and death numbers have been declining for some time, the Delta variant is an increasingly serious threat.

If you haven’t been vaccinated, please take advantage of this opportunity.•

CDPH will host the Aug. 12 event. You can make a reservation online at cdph.jotform.com/211745518305958.

Mable House complex is located at 5239 Floyd Road, Mableon.

More information will be posted on the Mableton Farmers Market Facebook page and MIC social media as developments are confirmed.

Email the market manager at farmersmarket@mableton.org if you have questions/concerns.