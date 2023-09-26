New database at Cobb 911 alerts first responders to individuals with special needs

Logan’s List is a database linked to Cobb emergency services that identifies individuals with special needs, so that when police or other first responders arrive on a call they know there is someone in the residence who might have issues communicating.

The list is voluntary, and the Cobb County Department of Emergency Communications (DEC) is now accepting names for the list.

The act creating the list was signed into law in May 2021 by Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, and was inspired by a Georgia teen with autism and other special needs.

“Our ultimate goal is to fulfill the needs of all members of our community; programs like this help us do just that,” says Cobb DEC Director Melissa Alterio. “Responders will be made aware of those mental, physical, or neurological conditions before arriving on scene so they can respond appropriately.”

Advertisement

“We encourage those with a family member that may be special needs to please register your loved ones,” Alterio says.

According to the news release from the county:

“Registering your family members for this database would help responders by letting them know they are non-verbal, how they best communicate, whether they are easily agitated, or whether sirens and flashing lights upset them.

“This information is essential to make sure those in public safety can best help those with special needs. The two-page form takes only a few minutes to complete and could help keep responders and citizens safe.

“Cobb DEC’s implementation of this program comes after months of research and identifying how the team would gather and disseminate that information to responders.

“Once a person has completed the necessary form, the data will be available in the DEC Computer-Aided Dispatch system for telecommunicators, officers, and firefighters to see. The agency will keep a record of information in the database for six months and advise those added to the database to update any information and re-register every six months.”

To register for the Cobb County 911 Logan’s List database or more information, visit their website, https://cobbcounty.org/911, email 911LogansList@cobbcounty.org, or call 770-590-5711.