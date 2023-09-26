Cyclist dead after being hit from behind by motorist on Cobb Parkway in Acworth yesterday

According to a public information release from Officer S.A. Barner of the Cobb County Police Department, the department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP Unit) is investigating the death of a cyclist who was hit from behind by a motorist on Cobb Parkway north of its intersection with Clubhouse Drive.

The collision occurred yesterday evening, Monday, September 25, 2023, at about 9:22 p.m.

The incident took place in Acworth, and the Acworth Police Department requested that Cobb’s STEP Unit investigate.

The unidentified cyclist was in the right travel lane going northbound when the driver of a black 2016 Mazda 6, driven by a 23-year-old Dallas, Georgia woman struck the bicycle from behind.

The unidentified male was pronounced dead on the scene by personnel from the Cobb County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The motorist was not injured in the collision.

This collision remains under investigation. Anyone with additional information regarding this collision is asked to contact investigators at 770-499-3987

The STEP Unit

In articles about fatal or serious injury accidents you’ll often see references to the Cobb County STEP Unit.

The STEP Unit, which investigates serious or fatal traffic crashes, is one of the Cobb County Police Department’s Special Operations units, and is described on the web page of the Cobb County Police Department as follows:

“The Selective Traffic Enforcement Unit is responsible for investigating all fatal traffic crashes, enforcement of traffic laws in those areas which analysis indicates an elevated amount of crashes.

“They are also responsible for the administration and execution of the Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program.

“They also take part in special security details, and investigate crashes involving Department vehicles when requested.”

The unit is commanded by Lt. Lane Johnson.