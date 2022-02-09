Cobb Chamber and SelectCobb to host networking workshop

The Cobb Chamber and SelectCobb issued the following press release about the latest installment of their Entrepreneurship & Small Business Series:

The Cobb Chamber and SelectCobb invite you to attend their upcoming Entrepreneurship & Small Business Series: The Staples of Successful Networking on Thursday, February 17 from 2:00 p.m.-3:30 p.m. at the Cobb Chamber and via Zoom.

The program will feature an engaging workshop with Roxane Rush, District 44 Director of the Georgia Toastmasters. She will guide attendees on how to perfect their elevator pitch and create meaningful connections with other business owners. Due to the interactive nature of the workshop, in person participation is encouraged.

An opportunity to network will be available prior to the start of the program. This event is open to all interested attendees. Registration is open until February 16 at www.cobbchamber.org/events .

For more information about the program or to submit a question to be addressed at the event, contact Caroline Knowles at cknowles@cobbchamber.org .

