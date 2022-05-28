Cobb Chamber Business After Hours at SpeedPro in June

The Cobb Chamber posted the following notice about the June 8 Business After Hours networking event:

ATLANTA (May 26, 2022) — Join the Cobb Chamber for the next Business After Hours on Wednesday, June 8 at SpeedPro Marietta. Business After Hours is a networking event that gives members the opportunity to not just trade business cards, but to gather with like-minded businesses and share and connect ideas and opinions. There will be beverages, hors d’oevres, and networking. The social begins at 5:00 p.m. and is sponsored by SpeedPro Marietta and The Mazloom Law Firm, LLC. Registration is open at www.cobbchamber.org/events. Advertisement For more information about Business After Hours contact Jani Dix at jdix@cobbchamber.org or 770-859-2335.

About the Cobb Chamber

The Cobb Chamber, incorporated with the state as the Cobb County Chamber of Commerce, is the largest business organization in the county.

The President and CEO of the Cobb Chamber is Sharon Mason, the Chief Operating Officer is Dana Johnson, and the Chairwoman of the Board of Directors is Britt Fleck.

Projects of the Cobb Chamber include Cobb Executive Women, Cobb Young Professionals, and the Area Councils: Cumberland, East Cobb, Marietta, Northwest Cobb (Acworth, Kennesaw, West Cobb), Smyrna and South Cobb.

On its website the Cobb Chamber promotes itself as follows:

As one of the most influential business advocacy organizations in Georgia and one of the top three chambers in the nation, the Cobb Chamber is dedicated to bringing the community and its leaders together to create jobs and strengthen the economy and quality of life so businesses and the community can achieve more. Who We Are: We are a community of businesses working together to advance a vibrant economy. Why We Do It: When businesses thrive, communities flourish. What We Do (Our Mission): Together, with diverse partnerships, we:

​

Attract, recruit and retain jobs.



Help companies start, grow and prosper.



Advocate and collaborate to enhance our state’s business climate.



Connect members to opportunities, new networks, and resources.



Develop workforce and support education.



Cultivate current and future leaders.

