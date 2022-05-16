The Cobb Chamber names Artisan Custom Closets as 2022 Small Business of the Year

The Cobb Chamber announced in a press release that Artisan Custom Closets has been awarded 2022 Small Business of the Year.

The winning company was founded in 2011, and according to the press release “designs, manufactures and installs custom storage solutions in residential homes. A woman-owned business, the company focuses on organizing closets, pantries, offices, laundry rooms, garages, and additional spaces within the home.”

“Our mission is simple, to make people’s lives more organized and save them time,” said Lisa Carlquist, President and Master Storage Designer of Artisan Custom Closets, in the company’s awards application. “It has been quite the journey over the last 25 years in this industry watching people start out viewing custom closets as a luxury; now, most people see them as a necessity.”

The company provides consultation services to customers, during which they show 3-D images of possible designs, before manufacturing the custom fixtures in Marietta.

According to the press release Artisan Custom Closets is the only company in Georgia to have its designers certified by the Association of Closet & Storage Professionals.

As the Chamber’s 2022 Small Business of the Year, Artisan Custom Closets will compete in the state’s small business of the year competition.

About the Cobb Chamber

The Cobb Chamber, incorporated with the state as the Cobb County Chamber of Commerce, is the largest business organization in the county.

The President and CEO of the Cobb Chamber is Sharon Mason, the Chief Operating Officer is Dana Johnson, and the Chairwoman of the Board of Directors is Britt Fleck.

Projects of the Cobb Chamber include Cobb Executive Women, Cobb Young Professionals, and the Area Councils: Cumberland, East Cobb, Marietta, Northwest Cobb (Acworth, Kennesaw, West Cobb), Smyrna and South Cobb.

On its website the Cobb Chamber promotes itself as follows:

As one of the most influential business advocacy organizations in Georgia and one of the top three chambers in the nation, the Cobb Chamber is dedicated to bringing the community and its leaders together to create jobs and strengthen the economy and quality of life so businesses and the community can achieve more.

Who We Are: We are a community of businesses working together to advance a vibrant economy.

Why We Do It: When businesses thrive, communities flourish.

What We Do (Our Mission): Together, with diverse partnerships, we:

​

Attract, recruit and retain jobs.



Help companies start, grow and prosper.



Advocate and collaborate to enhance our state’s business climate.



Connect members to opportunities, new networks, and resources.



Develop workforce and support education.



Cultivate current and future leaders.





