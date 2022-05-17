Cobb County weather forecast Tuesday May 17, 2022

The National Weather Service forecasts sunny skies here in Cobb County on Tuesday May 17, 2022 with an expected high near 86 degrees.

7-day forecast

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta, Georgia:

Today

Sunny, with a high near 86. North wind around 5 mph becoming east in the morning.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 60. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 91. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Thursday Night

A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 68.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 91.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Saturday

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Saturday Night

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Sunday

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Sunday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Monday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 80.

April 2022 climate summary for Atlanta area

The climate report shows how much departure from the average temperatures a month has. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Avg Departure from norm Precipitation 2022-04-01 67 48 57.5 -2.0 0.00 2022-04-02 69 48 58.5 -1.2 0.00 2022-04-03 70 48 59.0 -0.9 0.00 2022-04-04 76 48 62.0 1.8 0.00 2022-04-05 66 54 60.0 -0.4 2.18 2022-04-06 73 61 67.0 6.3 0.89 2022-04-07 70 51 60.5 -0.4 0.02 2022-04-08 59 45 52.0 -9.2 0.00 2022-04-09 57 41 49.0 -12.4 0.01 2022-04-10 74 38 56.0 -5.7 0.00 2022-04-11 71 50 60.5 -1.4 0.00 2022-04-12 82 57 69.5 7.3 0.00 2022-04-13 77 64 70.5 8.0 0.00 2022-04-14 77 56 66.5 3.8 0.12 2022-04-15 77 48 62.5 -0.5 0.00 2022-04-16 73 59 66.0 2.8 1.05 2022-04-17 73 60 66.5 3.0 T 2022-04-18 73 49 61.0 -2.8 0.01 2022-04-19 64 42 53.0 -11.0 0.00 2022-04-20 72 45 58.5 -5.8 0.00 2022-04-21 76 55 65.5 0.9 0.00 2022-04-22 82 58 70.0 5.2 0.00 2022-04-23 81 60 70.5 5.4 0.00 2022-04-24 80 60 70.0 4.6 0.00 2022-04-25 84 62 73.0 7.4 0.00 2022-04-26 72 56 64.0 -1.9 0.09 2022-04-27 77 47 62.0 -4.2 0.00 2022-04-28 78 53 65.5 -0.9 0.00 2022-04-29 80 57 68.5 1.8 0.00 2022-04-30 81 59 70.0 3.0 0.00 Sum 2211 1579 – – 4.37 Average 73.7 52.6 63.2 0.0 – Normal 73.8 52.5 63.2 – 3.81

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area .

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) .

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.

