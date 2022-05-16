Registration open for Marietta’s Gem City Summer Camp

The City of Marietta posted the following news on its website about the opening of registration for its Gem City Summer Camp:

MARIETTA – Registration is open for Marietta Parks, Recreation & Facilities’ Gem City Summer Camp.

Children, 6 – 12 years of age, may attend Gem City Summer Camp at Custer Park Sports & Fitness Center, with activities held at various City of Marietta parks.

Parents may book all 8 weeks of camp, May 30 – July 29 or just pick the weeks they need.

There will be no camp the week of July 4th (Monday, July 4 – Friday, July 8th).

The cost per a camper for one week of regular camp hours, 9:00am – 4:00pm, is as follows: City of Marietta residents $75 and non-City of Marietta residents $100.

Extended hours, 7:30am – 9:00am and 4:00pm – 6:00pm, may be added for an additional $20 per a camper.

For more information or to register in person or online :

Custer Park Sports & Fitness Center

545 Kenneth E Marcus Way

Marietta, Ga 30060

770-794-5630