Nominations open for the Cobb Young Professionals 2024 Next Generation Award

Do you know a young professional in their 20s or 30s who has made an impact in Cobb County’s community?

Nominations are now open for the Cobb Young Professionals’ (CYP) 2024 Next Generation Award. Two awards are given each year.

The press release for the event describes the requirements as follows

Nominees for the Next Generation Award must be active in the community, be essential to their profession through demonstrated leadership and offer a unique perspective. Recipients should be someone who others can admire, learn from and celebrate. Any young professional in their 20s and 30s can be nominated, but only members of the Cobb Chamber can be honored with the award as a next generation leader. Advertisement

The awards will be presented to the two winners at the Cobb Chamber’s Marquee Monday event on August 12 at the Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre, 800 Battery Ave SE #500, Atlanta, GA 30339.

Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta is the Yearlong Presenting Sponsor, and The Mazloom Law Firm LLC is the award sponsor.

Nominations are open through Friday, June 21, at www.cobbchamber.org/nga.

The CYP is the Cobb Chamber’s networking group for young professionals in the county.

According to the Chamber’s press release:

Cobb Young Professionals is dedicated to the encouragement and promotion of young professionals in the workplace. The group hosts socials to provide young professionals an opportunity to network with others, as well as seminars featuring influential and inspiring speakers. Leadership Luncheons are also held quarterly, to allow young professionals the chance to have lunch and network with some of the most prominent business and community leaders in Cobb County.

About the Cobb Chamber

The Cobb Chamber, incorporated as the Cobb County Chamber of Commerce, is the largest business organization in the county.

The President and CEO of the Cobb Chamber is Sharon Mason, the Chief Operating Officer is Dana Johnson, and the Chairman of the Board of Directors is Mike Plant of the Atlanta Braves organization..

Projects of the Cobb Chamber include Cobb Executive Women, Cobb Young Professionals, and the Area Councils: Cumberland, East Cobb, Marietta, Northwest Cobb (Acworth, Kennesaw, West Cobb), Smyrna and South Cobb.

