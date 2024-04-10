Hot Topics

Cobb County weather forecast for Wednesday, April 10, 2024

TOPICS:
Cobb weather March 28: Photo of cloudy skies above a residential street

Posted By: Norhasnima Dimacaling April 10, 2024

The National Weather Service forecasts mostly cloudy skies here in Cobb County on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, with a high near 74 degrees.

Tonight it is expected to have showers and possibly a thunderstorm, with an overnight low of around 62 degrees.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Advertisement

Tonight

A chance of showers, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 10 p.m. Low around 62. Southeast wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Thursday

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 2 p.m, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Southwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 7 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Windy, with a west wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 67. Windy, with a west wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Friday Night

Clear, with a low around 46.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 76.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 82.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 56.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 84.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Tuesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 84.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with March 2024 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

To read more climate and climate change coverage published by the Cobb County Courier, please follow this link

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

DateHighLowAverageDeparture from normPrecipitation
2024-03-01494044.5-7.41.11
2024-03-02624252-0.2T
2024-03-03704959.57.10
2024-03-046357607.3T
2024-03-056155585.11.02
2024-03-06655660.57.32.36
2024-03-07765364.511.10
2024-03-08665962.58.81.45
2024-03-09695260.56.60.65
2024-03-10614352-2.20
2024-03-11673852.5-1.90
2024-03-127444594.40
2024-03-137547616.10
2024-03-14815266.511.40
2024-03-15726166.511.10.36
2024-03-1675576610.40
2024-03-176753604.10.02
2024-03-18614050.5-5.60
2024-03-19603346.5-9.80
2024-03-207442581.40
2024-03-217751647.20
2024-03-22655660.53.40.25
2024-03-23695059.52.20.04
2024-03-24654354-3.50
2024-03-25644755.5-2.30
2024-03-26625357.5-0.50.72
2024-03-27745363.55.2T
2024-03-286850590.50
2024-03-29724357.5-1.20
2024-03-3077496340
2024-03-318056688.80

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, April 10, allowing a comparison to current weather. 

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily DataObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Max TemperatureM7389 in 199543 in 1918
Min TemperatureM5166 in 199932 in 1938
Avg TemperatureM61.775.0 in 200138.5 in 1918
PrecipitationM0.141.76 in 19560.00 in 2023
SnowfallM0.0T in 19900.0 in 2023
Snow DepthM0 in 20230 in 2023
HDD (base 65)M526 in 19180 in 2021
CDD (base 65)M210 in 20010 in 2023
Month-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature70.971.382.9 in 197855.5 in 1899
Avg Min Temperature51.649.861.5 in 188237.0 in 1987
Avg Temperature61.260.670.9 in 199947.9 in 1881
Total Precipitation4.101.339.35 in 19360.00 in 1995
Total Snowfall0.00.0T in 20220.0 in 2024
Max Snow Depth00 in 20240 in 2024
Total HDD (base 65)4757169 in 18810 in 1999
Total CDD (base 65)161361 in 19990 in 2016
Year-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature62.660.666.2 in 201251.9 in 1895
Avg Min Temperature43.241.046.8 in 202332.5 in 1977
Avg Temperature52.950.856.3 in 201242.5 in 1940
Total Precipitation22.4015.1532.81 in 19367.80 in 1986
Total Snowfall (since July 1)T2.210.9 in 19360.0 in 2019
Max Snow Depth (since July 1)08 in 19400 in 2024
Total HDD (since July 1)200824583785 in 19771656 in 2017
Total CDD (since Jan 1)2632140 in 20120 in 1971

Period of Record:

  • Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-04-09
  • Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-04-09
  • Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2024-04-09
  • Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2024-04-08
  • Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2024-04-07

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. 

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

Advertisement

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Related Articles