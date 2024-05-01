CDPH offers grants of up to $25k for community health projects

Grants of up to $25,000 in matching funds are available for projects that improve public health in Cobb and Douglas counties.
Cobb & Douglas Public Health administers the 2024-25 Community Health Improvement Plan (CHIP) Partnership Grants, and applications are now open.
The grants are described in the introduction to Cobb’s CHIP.
Making a change for the better requires us to make and put into action a plan. Cobb2020, a coalition of community partners, established the vision that “Cobb County will reach its full potential in health and well-being”. To achieve this vision, every five years, Cobb2020 and Cobb & Douglas Public Health work (CDPH) together to create a Community Health Improvement Plan (CHIP) based on the perspectives and priorities of the community. The CHIP is a long-term, organized effort to address the health challenges identified within the Community Health Assessment. The CHIP is organized into broad strategic issues with specific goals to address those issues and strategies to use in achieving the goals. As our community works towards the goals laid out in the CHIP, we will make progress on fulfilling the vision of our community reaching its full potential in health and wellbeing.
The web site has more details about how the grants will operate in Cobb, and there is also a Douglas’ CHIP page in mySidewalk.
The announcement of the grants on the Cobb County website gives the following further information:
Developed with Cobb2020 and Live Healthy Douglas, the CHIP identifies two strategic issues: Access to Health Services and Basic Needs and Healthy Lifestyles for improving health in Cobb and Douglas Counties. The CHIP Partnership Grants offer up to $25,000 per agency through $1:$1 matching funds. Requests less than or equal to $5,000 do not require a match. This is an opportunity for us to collaborate on new or expanded efforts to address these issues, requiring partnerships with other organizations. They must include policy development activities, system-level improvements, OR built environmental changes that will support long-term and sustainable progress. The deadline to apply is May 23, 2024.
View the attached FY25_CHIP Partnership Grants Request for Proposals for more information on the grant and to view the application. For questions, contact Jazmyn McCloud, Health Equity & Community Engagement Director for Cobb & Douglas Public Health, at jazmyn.mccloud@dph.ga.gov or 770-514-2407.