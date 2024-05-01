CDPH offers grants of up to $25k for community health projects

Grants of up to $25,000 in matching funds are available for projects that improve public health in Cobb and Douglas counties.

Cobb & Douglas Public Health administers the 2024-25 Community Health Improvement Plan (CHIP) Partnership Grants, and applications are now open.

The grants are described in the introduction to Cobb’s CHIP.

Making a change for the better requires us to make and put into action a plan. Cobb2020, a coalition of community partners, established the vision that “Cobb County will reach its full potential in health and well-being”. To achieve this vision, every five years, Cobb2020 and Cobb & Douglas Public Health work (CDPH) together to create a Community Health Improvement Plan (CHIP) based on the perspectives and priorities of the community. The CHIP is a long-term, organized effort to address the health challenges identified within the Community Health Assessment. The CHIP is organized into broad strategic issues with specific goals to address those issues and strategies to use in achieving the goals. As our community works towards the goals laid out in the CHIP, we will make progress on fulfilling the vision of our community reaching its full potential in health and wellbeing.

The web site has more details about how the grants will operate in Cobb, and there is also a Douglas’ CHIP page in mySidewalk.

The announcement of the grants on the Cobb County website gives the following further information: