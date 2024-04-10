Four Cobb County high school students to perform in Chamber concert at Woodruff Art Center

Photo L-R Angelina Lu, Tej Panchal, Christian Phanhthourath (all photos courtesy of Franklin Pond Chamber Music)

Four students from high schools in Cobb County will perform in a chamber concert presented by Franklin Pond Chamber Music, in collaboration with the Atlanta Symphony Youth Orchestra Chamber Players.

The students are organized into trios and quartets.

Two Wheeler High School students, Angelina Lu (violin), and Christian Phanhthourath (cello) will perform Henrietta Renié’s Trio for Harp, Violin and Cello with the Eucalyptus Trio.

Advertisement

Neel Krishnan (cello) of Harrison High School, will perform Clara Schumann’s Piano Trio in G Minor, Op 17 with the Laurel Trio.

Alex Woloschinow (cello) of Hillgrove High School will perform Franz Schubert’s String Quartet No. 14 in D Minor, D. 810, “Death and the Maiden” with the Willow Quartet.

L-R Alex Woloschinow, Sam Beasley, Edric Nduwimana, Faith Meshida

For more information about the performance and a complete lineup of the young performers, read the press release for the event, reprinted below.

Atlanta’s Most Talented Young Classical Musicians Take Stage at Woodruff Arts Center on April 28 via Franklin Pond Chamber Music Program

ATLANTA – April 9, 2024 – Franklin Pond Chamber Music, in collaboration with the Atlanta Symphony Youth Orchestra Chamber Players, will perform a beautiful selection of chamber music works at the annual Fall into Spring Finale Concert at Woodruff Arts Center’s Rich Theatre on April 28 at 3 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public with no ticket required. Details are available at FranklinPond.org/Finale-Concert.

Twenty talented middle and high school musicians from six ensembles representing 13 schools from six counties will present some of classical music’s most beloved chamber works, including compositions by Dvořák, Mendelssohn, Clara Schumann, Shubert, Prokofiev, Henrietta Renié and Paul Schoenfield.

The performances by these inspiring young musicians celebrate the ongoing collaboration between FPCM and the Atlanta Youth Symphony Orchestra (AYSO). Several students also play with the Emory Youth Symphony Orchestra (EYSO) and the Metropolitan Youth Symphony Orchestra (MYSO). All these organizations provide students with comprehensive and collegiate-level music education to prepare students for success in college and beyond.

“This event showcases the dedication and incredible work of these talented young musicians, and each year they raise the bar, delivering truly inspiring performances,” said Ginny Fairchild, Franklin Pond program coordinator.

This year there are seven graduating seniors and 12 of the 20 overall participating students are in both FPCM and the ASYO. Two FPCM members are also members of the EYSO and two FPCM members are also in MYSO.

The young musicians are coached and mentored by Franklin Pond’s elite faculty, all members of the Atlanta Symphony or Atlanta Opera Orchestras. They also perform in masterclasses led by internationally renowned guest artists such as the award-winning violinist and chamber player, Itamar Zorman.

The Fall into Spring Finale Concert takes place April 28 at 3 p.m. in the Rich Theatre of Woodruff Arts Center, 1280 Peachtree Street, NE, Atlanta. Admission is free and open to the public with no ticket required. Visit FranklinPond.org or call 404-252-3479 for more information.

About Franklin Pond Chamber Music

Founded in 2001 by Atlanta Symphony Orchestra violinist Ronda Respess, Franklin Pond Chamber Music is committed to educating and empowering young musicians in performance, communication, and leadership through year-round chamber music study. FPCM develops the artistic and interpretive talents of its students while building valuable life skills in the process. Students have regular coaching sessions with faculty members from the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra and Atlanta Opera, masterclasses with internationally renowned guest artists, special courses such as eurhythmics and Alexander Technique, and a diverse array of performance opportunities. In the broader community, Franklin Pond promotes classical music by offering performances of the highest quality, workshops, master classes, and special programs designed to engage, educate, and inspire music lovers of all ages.

Ensemble Groups and Repertoire

All students participate in Franklin Pond Chamber Music (FPCM)

*Also participates in Atlanta Symphony Youth Orchestra (ASYO)

^Also participates in Emory Youth Symphony Orchestra (EYSO)

+Also participates in Metropolitan Youth Symphony Orchestra (MYSO)

Cedar Trio

ANTONÍN DVOŘAC: Four Miniatures, Op. 75a

+Jaina Alexander, violin – The Westminster Schools (Fulton Co.) sixth grade

+Joanne Alexander, violin – The Westminster Schools (Fulton Co.) eighth grade

Daniel Sundaram, viola – The Westminster Schools (Fulton Co.) eighth grade

Eucalyptus Trio

HENRIETTA RENIÉ: Trio for Harp, Violin and Cello

*Angelina Lu, violin – Wheeler High School (Cobb Co.) sophomore

*Christian Phanhthourath, cello – Wheeler High School (Cobb Co.) senior

*Tej Panchal, harp – South Forsyth High School (Forsyth Co.) junior

Cypress Trio

FELIX MENDELSSOHN: Piano Trio No. 2 in C Minor, Op. 66

PAUL SCHOENFIELD: Café Music

*Didi Stone, violin – Alpharetta High School (Fayette Co.) senior

*Ryan (Seunghoon) Pi, cello – Greater Atlanta Christian School (Gwinnett Co.) freshman

*Hailey Culp, piano – The Westminster Schools (Fulton Co.) sophomore

Laurel Trio

CLARA SCHUMANN: Piano Trio in G Minor, Op 17

*Youyou Zhu, violin – Johns Creek High School (Fulton Co.) senior

*Neel Krishnan, cello – Harrison High School (Cobb Co.) junior

Michelle Feng, piano – Johns Creek High School (Fulton Co.) sophomore

Linden Quartet

SERGEI PROKOFIEV: Quartet No. 2 in F Major, Op. 92

Dominic Hantula, violin – Pace Academy (Fulton Co.) sophomore

^Isabel Gao, violin – The Westminster Schools (Fulton Co.) freshman

Regan Gary, viola – Woodward Academy (Fulton Co.) sophomore

^Maggie Liu, cello – The Westminster Schools (Fulton Co.) sophomore

Willow Quartet

FRANZ SCHUBERT: String Quartet No. 14 in D Minor, D. 810, “Death and the Maiden”

*Faith Meshida, violin – Central Gwinnett High School (Gwinnett Co.) senior

*Edric Nduwimana, violin – Martha Ellen Stilwell School of the Arts (Clayton Co.) senior

*Sam Beasley, viola – North Gwinnett High School (Gwinnett Co.) senior

*Alex Woloschinow, cello – Hillgrove High School (Cobb Co.) senior

Franklin Pond Chamber Music Fall into Spring Class