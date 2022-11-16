Mayors Clemons and Thurman to speak at Cobb Chamber’s South Cobb Area Council

The Cobb Chamber submitted the following press release on behalf ot its South Cobb Area Council:

WHO: Mayor Ollie Clemons, City of Austell

Mayor Al Thurman, City of Powder Springs

WHAT: Mayor Ollie Clemons and Mayor Al Thurman will reflect on the past year and share their visions for 2023. Plus, the presentation of three Citizen of the Year Awards.

Advertisement

WHEN: Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 11:30 a.m.

WHERE: Cobb County Police Department Training Center

2435 East-West Connector

Austell, GA 30106

Join the Cobb Chamber at the final South Cobb Area Council of the year where City of Austell Mayor Ollie Clemons and City of Powder Springs Mayor Al Thurman will share reflections on the past year as well as their vision for 2023. They will discuss the latest happenings in economic development as well as community-central updates. With new co-working spaces opening and park renovations, there is much to celebrate and anticipate in South Cobb.

Additionally, the Citizens of the Year for Austell, Mableton, and Powder Springs will be presented at this event. The Citizen of the Year Awards are given to honor an individual whose impact through the years will be recognized and regarded with pride throughout the area as a role model. These outstanding citizens are chosen for their definable, exceptional deeds, with which he or she have made their community a better place to live. Awards are given based on local area nominations.

Thank you to our Series Presenting Sponsor, Kaiser Permanente, and Program Sponsor, Georgia Power and Six Flags Over Georgia.

To attend the event or for more information, contact Amy Selby, Exec. Vice President of Marketing and Communications, at (404) 457-1498 or aselby@cobbchamber.org.

About the Cobb Chamber

The Cobb Chamber, incorporated with the state as the Cobb County Chamber of Commerce, is the largest business organization in the county.

The President and CEO of the Cobb Chamber is Sharon Mason, the Chief Operating Officer is Dana Johnson, and the Chairwoman of the Board of Directors is Britt Fleck.

Projects of the Cobb Chamber include Cobb Executive Women, Cobb Young Professionals, and the Area Councils: Cumberland, East Cobb, Marietta, Northwest Cobb (Acworth, Kennesaw, West Cobb), Smyrna and South Cobb.

On its website the Cobb Chamber promotes itself as follows:

As one of the most influential business advocacy organizations in Georgia and one of the top three chambers in the nation, the Cobb Chamber is dedicated to bringing the community and its leaders together to create jobs and strengthen the economy and quality of life so businesses and the community can achieve more.

Who We Are: We are a community of businesses working together to advance a vibrant economy.

Why We Do It: When businesses thrive, communities flourish.

What We Do (Our Mission): Together, with diverse partnerships, we:

​

Attract, recruit and retain jobs.



Help companies start, grow and prosper.



Advocate and collaborate to enhance our state’s business climate.



Connect members to opportunities, new networks, and resources.



Develop workforce and support education.



Cultivate current and future leaders.





