National Weather Service issues hazardous weather outlook for Cobb and other n. GA counties for today through Friday

The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and much of the rest of north and central Georgia for today through Friday, raising the alert of possible isolated thunderstorms today and Wednesday, with the probability rising on Thursday and Friday.

Here’s what the outlook states:

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of North and Central Georgia. .DAY ONE…Today and Tonight… Advertisement Isolated thunderstorms are possible today across northern Georgia. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Wednesday through Monday… Isolated thunderstorms will be possible for portions of northwest Georgia on Tuesday and Wednesday, with isolated thunderstorms expected throughout the area on Thursday and Friday.

Affected counties:

The following counties were listed in the hazardous weather outlook:

Baldwin-Banks-Barrow-Bartow-Bibb-Bleckley-Butts-Carroll-Catoosa- Chattahoochee-Chattooga-Cherokee-Clarke-Clayton-Cobb-Coweta- Crawford-Crisp-Dade-Dawson-DeKalb-Dodge-Dooly-Douglas-Emanuel- Fannin-Fayette-Floyd-Forsyth-Gilmer-Glascock-Gordon-Greene- Gwinnett-Hall-Hancock-Haralson-Harris-Heard-Henry-Houston-Jackson- Jasper-Jefferson-Johnson-Jones-Lamar-Laurens-Lumpkin-Macon- Madison-Marion-Meriwether-Monroe-Montgomery-Morgan-Murray- Muscogee-Newton-North Fulton-Oconee-Oglethorpe-Paulding-Peach- Pickens-Pike-Polk-Pulaski-Putnam-Rockdale-Schley-South Fulton- Spalding-Stewart-Sumter-Talbot-Taliaferro-Taylor-Telfair-Toombs- Towns-Treutlen-Troup-Twiggs-Union-Upson-Walker-Walton-Warren- Washington-Webster-Wheeler-White-Whitfield-Wilcox-Wilkes- Wilkinson

Safety tips from the National Weather Service

7-day forecast

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta, Georgia:

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday Night

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 8am and 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night

A 10 percent chance of showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 76.

Friday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Saturday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 75.

Saturday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Sunday

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 71.

Sunday Night

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Monday

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 69.

March 2022 climate summary for Atlanta area

2022-03-01 69 42 55.5 3.6 9 0 0.00 0.0 0 2022-03-02 78 47 62.5 10.3 2 0 0.00 0.0 0 2022-03-03 80 51 65.5 13.1 0 1 0.00 0.0 0 2022-03-04 77 53 65.0 12.3 0 0 0.00 0.0 M 2022-03-05 78 51 64.5 11.6 0 0 0.00 0.0 0 2022-03-06 80 58 69.0 15.8 0 4 0.00 0.0 M 2022-03-07 75 55 65.0 11.6 0 0 0.15 0.0 0 2022-03-08 55 46 50.5 -3.2 14 0 1.16 0.0 0 2022-03-09 57 49 53.0 -0.9 12 0 0.45 0.0 0 2022-03-10 68 46 57.0 2.8 8 0 0.00 0.0 M 2022-03-11 59 48 53.5 -0.9 11 0 T 0.0 0 2022-03-12 54 28 41.0 -13.6 24 0 1.07 M M 2022-03-13 55 25 40.0 -14.9 25 0 0.00 0.0 M 2022-03-14 66 37 51.5 -3.6 13 0 0.00 0.0 M 2022-03-15 68 48 58.0 2.6 7 0 0.32 0.0 0 2022-03-16 65 53 59.0 3.4 6 0 0.97 0.0 M 2022-03-17 74 49 61.5 5.6 3 0 0.00 0.0 M 2022-03-18 60 53 56.5 0.4 8 0 0.77 0.0 M 2022-03-19 67 48 57.5 1.2 7 0 T M M 2022-03-20 69 41 55.0 -1.6 10 0 0.00 0.0 0 2022-03-21 73 44 58.5 1.7 6 0 0.00 0.0 0 2022-03-22 76 51 63.5 6.4 1 0 T 0.0 M 2022-03-23 77 58 67.5 10.2 0 3 0.52 0.0 M 2022-03-24 68 46 57.0 -0.5 8 0 0.00 0.0 M 2022-03-25 63 47 55.0 -2.8 10 0 0.00 0.0 M 2022-03-26 65 46 55.5 -2.5 9 0 0.00 0.0 0 2022-03-27 65 43 54.0 -4.3 11 0 0.00 0.0 M 2022-03-28 67 42 54.5 -4.0 10 0 0.00 0.0 0 2022-03-29 75 51 63.0 4.3 2 0 0.00 0.0 M 2022-03-30 83 55 69.0 10.0 0 4 0.00 0.0 M 2022-03-31 73 53 63.0 3.8 2 0 0.65 0.0 0 Sum 2139 1464 – – 218 12 6.06 0.0 – Average 69.0 47.2 58.1 2.5 – – – – 0.0 Normal 65.9 45.3 55.6 – 308 17 4.68 0.4 –

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.

Read all the Cobb County Courier climate and weather coverage by following this link.