Hazardous storms possible in Cobb, North Georgia today: Oct 25

According to the hazardous weather outlook on this morning’s report from the National Weather Service, Cobb County and much of north Georgia could experience isolated strong storms this afternoon and evening.

The outlook states, “One or two storms may briefly become severe with damaging winds, small hail, and dangerous lightening.”

The overall forecast for Cobb for today is a chance of showers from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., changing to the possibility of thunderstorms after 2 p.m.

In the afternoon there might also be periods of mostly sunny weather.

The high temperature is expected to be around 76.

7-day forecast for Cobb County

The following 7-day forecast from the NWS is centered on Dobbins ARB in Marietta:

Today A slight chance of showers between 10am and 2pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tonight A 10 percent chance of showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. North wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night A slight chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 61. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday Night Showers likely, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56.

Friday Night A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Saturday A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56.

Saturday Night A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 63.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.