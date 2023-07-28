Hot Topics

Cobb County weather forecast for Friday, July 28, 2023

TOPICS:
Cobb forecast Christmas image: Photo of Veterans Memorial Highway on a clear day with the Cobb County Courier logo and the words "Weather forecast"

Posted By: Norhasnima Dimacaling July 28, 2023

The National Weather Service forecasts mostly sunny skies here in Cobb County on Friday, July 28, 2023, with a high near 93 degrees.

The National Weather Service has also issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to scattered thunderstorms that are expected this afternoon and evening.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 5 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.

Advertisement

Tonight

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Saturday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 93. Heat index values as high as 99. West wind around 5 mph.

Saturday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. West wind around 5 mph.

Sunday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 96. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Sunday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 95.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 71.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 71.

Wednesday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 92.

Wednesday Night

A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Thursday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with June figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

To read more climate and climate change coverage published by the Cobb County Courier, please follow this link

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

The June metro Atlanta climate summary

Date Temperature Precipitation
Maximum Minimum Average Departure
2023-06-01 84 64 74 -1.1 0
2023-06-02 87 68 77.5 2.1 0
2023-06-03 89 67 78 2.4 0
2023-06-04 82 68 75 -0.8 0.52
2023-06-05 84 64 74 -2 0
2023-06-06 90 68 79 2.8 T
2023-06-07 90 69 79.5 3.1 0
2023-06-08 85 70 77.5 0.9 0
2023-06-09 85 66 75.5 -1.3 0
2023-06-10 87 63 75 -2 0
2023-06-11 84 67 75.5 -1.7 0.67
2023-06-12 81 66 73.5 -3.9 0.18
2023-06-13 79 63 71 -6.6 0
2023-06-14 76 67 71.5 -6.2 0.84
2023-06-15 82 68 75 -2.9 0
2023-06-16 88 71 79.5 1.4 0
2023-06-17 90 69 79.5 1.2 0
2023-06-18 86 69 77.5 -0.9 T
2023-06-19 78 67 72.5 -6.1 1
2023-06-20 85 70 77.5 -1.2 0.03
2023-06-21 76 66 71 -7.9 0.37
2023-06-22 81 65 73 -6 0.05
2023-06-23 85 69 77 -2.2 0
2023-06-24 88 67 77.5 -1.8 0
2023-06-25 92 68 80 0.6 0.67
2023-06-26 91 67 79 -0.6 0
2023-06-27 89 72 80.5 0.8 0
2023-06-28 90 70 80 0.2 0
2023-06-29 92 72 82 2.1 0
2023-06-30 90 72 81 1 0.05
Observations for each day cover the 24 hours ending
at the time given below (Local Standard Time).		          
Max Temperature : midnight          
Min Temperature : midnight          
Precipitation : midnight          

 

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, allowing a comparison to current weather. Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day according to historical data.

 

Daily Data

Observed

Normal

Record Highest

Record Lowest

Max Temperature

M

90

101 in 1952

69 in 1977

Min Temperature

M

72

77 in 1981

62 in 1911

Avg Temperature

M

81.2

87.5 in 1952

66.0 in 1977

Precipitation

M

0.13

3.07 in 1887

0.00 in 2019

Snowfall

M

0.0

0.0 in 2022

0.0 in 2022

Snow Depth

M

0 in 2022

0 in 2022

HDD (base 65)

M

0

0 in 2022

0 in 2022

CDD (base 65)

M

16

23 in 1952

1 in 1977

Month-to-Date Summary

Observed

Normal

Record Highest

Record Lowest

Avg Max Temperature

92.4

90.1

96.8 in 1993

82.5 in 1967

Avg Min Temperature

73.1

71.8

74.9 in 1980

65.4 in 1967

Avg Temperature

82.7

80.9

85.5 in 1993

74.0 in 1967

Total Precipitation

1.72

4.36

15.66 in 1994

0.34 in 1995

Total Snowfall

0.0

0.0

T in 2001

0.0 in 2023

Max Snow Depth

0

T in 1942

0 in 2023

Total HDD (base 65)

0

0

4 in 1892

0 in 2023

Total CDD (base 65)

483

446

580 in 1993

258 in 1967

Year-to-Date Summary

Observed

Normal

Record Highest

Record Lowest

Avg Max Temperature

74.7

72.8

76.3 in 2012

66.6 in 1895

Avg Min Temperature

56.2

53.3

56.5 in 2017

46.9 in 1940

Avg Temperature

65.5

63.0

66.4 in 2012

57.3 in 1940

Total Precipitation

27.03

30.09

47.07 in 1912

16.36 in 1986

Total Snowfall (since July 1)

0.0

0.0

T in 2001

0.0 in 2023

Max Snow Depth (since July 1)

0

T in 1942

0 in 2023

Total HDD (since July 1)

0

0

4 in 1892

0 in 2023

Total CDD (since Jan 1)

1148

1130

1404 in 2012

672 in 1961

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. 

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

Advertisement

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Related Articles