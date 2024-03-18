Hot Topics

Cobb County weather forecast for Monday, March 18, 2024

TOPICS:
Cobb weather March 18: Photo of cloudy skies above a residential street

Posted By: Norhasnima Dimacaling March 18, 2024

The National Weather Service forecasts mostly cloudy skies here in Cobb County on Monday, March 18, 2024, with a high near 56 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning in effect from midnight tonight to 10 a.m. EDT Tuesday. Gusty winds, especially during the evening, will make it feel even colder.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Mostly cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 56. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight

Clear, with a low around 30. Northwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 57. Northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Tuesday Night

Clear, with a low around 38. West wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 69. West wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Thursday

Partly sunny, with a high near 70.

Thursday Night

A 40 percent chance of showers after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Friday

A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59.

Friday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 44.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 69.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with February 2024 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

To read more climate and climate change coverage published by the Cobb County Courier, please follow this link

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

DateHighLowAverageDeparture from normPrecipitation
2024-02-016333482.20
2024-02-02704155.59.50
2024-02-036246547.80
2024-02-04504246-0.30.51
2024-02-05594250.540.07
2024-02-06654052.55.80
2024-02-075937481.10
2024-02-08563947.50.40
2024-02-096347557.70
2024-02-1066566113.50.06
2024-02-1168606416.30.59
2024-02-126149557.12.25
2024-02-135741490.9T
2024-02-14663751.53.20
2024-02-156941556.50
2024-02-16655057.58.70
2024-02-17573646.5-2.50.01
2024-02-18533142-7.20
2024-02-19623950.510
2024-02-20623749.5-0.20
2024-02-2166385220
2024-02-227044576.80
2024-02-2368546110.60.18
2024-02-24664354.53.80
2024-02-25643449-1.90
2024-02-26734458.57.30
2024-02-27735664.513.1T
2024-02-28754459.57.80.22
2024-02-29533845.5-6.30

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, March 18, allowing a comparison to current weather. 

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily DataObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Max TemperatureM6784 in 201230 in 1892
Min TemperatureM4667 in 190820 in 1902
Avg TemperatureM56.175.0 in 190826.5 in 1892
PrecipitationM0.152.12 in 18840.00 in 2023
SnowfallM0.0T in 20130.0 in 2023
Snow DepthM0 in 20230 in 2023
HDD (base 65)M1038 in 18920 in 2020
CDD (base 65)M110 in 19080 in 2023
Month-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature67.864.172.5 in 197442.1 in 1960
Avg Min Temperature50.543.952.6 in 190326.4 in 1960
Avg Temperature59.154.061.7 in 201234.3 in 1960
Total Precipitation6.972.8511.55 in 18800.11 in 1974
Total Snowfall0.00.34.8 in 19600.0 in 2024
Max Snow Depth04 in 19930 in 2024
Total HDD (base 65)100205548 in 196083 in 1921
Total CDD (base 65)5744 in 20120 in 2014
Year-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature60.457.964.0 in 202347.8 in 1895
Avg Min Temperature41.438.846.1 in 188028.2 in 1977
Avg Temperature50.948.454.9 in 202338.6 in 1940
Total Precipitation17.2911.9926.69 in 18815.48 in 1941
Total Snowfall (since July 1)T2.110.9 in 19360.0 in 2019
Max Snow Depth (since July 1)08 in 19400 in 2024
Total HDD (since July 1)186922973626 in 19771592 in 2017
Total CDD (since Jan 1)7948 in 20120 in 2010

Period of Record:

  • Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-03-17
  • Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-03-17
  • Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2024-03-17
  • Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2024-03-17
  • Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2024-03-17

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. 

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

