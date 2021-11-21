Cobb weather November 21: Mostly cloudy

According to this morning’s report from the National Weather Service, there will be mostly cloudy skies today in Cobb County with a high near 61, with wind from the east at around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

7-day forecast

The following is the NWS 7-day weather forecast, centered on Dobbins ARB in Marietta:

Today Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. East wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Tonight Showers, mainly after 1 am. Low around 49. South wind around 5 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Monday Showers likely before 7 am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 29. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 53. North wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night Clear, with a low around 31.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 56.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Thanksgiving Day A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 60.

Thursday Night A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 53.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.