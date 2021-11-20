Powder Springs Small Business Saturday November 27

Powder Spings will hold its annual Small Business Saturday on November 27.

Read the details in the city’s press release reprinted below:

POWDER SPRINGS — Shop several local stores and join residents in a book discussion as part of Powder Springs’ inaugural “One Book – One City” campaign during a full day of festivities Nov. 27 during the traditional “Small Business Saturday” — the Saturday after Thanksgiving.



The day’s events get underway at 10 a.m., the time when most downtown businesses open, while three food trucks will be downtown and will begin welcoming customers at noon. Smith’s Gourmet Creations (SGC) and RBG Cafe will be on Marietta Street, while Plant-Based Snob will be stationed behind Rooted Trading Co.



Karaoke Maxx will be set up on Marietta Street at 1 p.m. to give attendees a chance to belt their favorite songs.



The first book discussion on the young adult novel “Why We Fly” by Kimberly Jones and Gilly Segal will take place between The Book Worm Bookstore and Rooted from 2 to 3 p.m. “Why We Fly” is the first book in Powder Springs’ “One Book – One City” effort to bring the community closer through literacy.

This will also be an opportunity to learn more about the campaign as there is still time to participate before the book signing scheduled for Dec. 10.



Other businesses that will be open throughout the day include The Fancy Peacock Salon, Hand-Me-Up’s Consignment, Liz By Design Photography, Marilyn’s Salon and Pear Tree Home.Florist.Gifts, as well as restaurants Nibbles Kitchen and Bar, Suga’s Pimento Cheeses and Sweet Southern Coffee and Dessert.



Marietta Street between Oakview Drive/Lewis Road and Pineview/Murray Avenue will be closed starting at 10 a.m. for the festivities and to allow pedestrian traffic between stores.



Festivities and the closure of Marietta Street will conclude around 5 p.m., though downtown businesses may remain open beyond that time.



The City of Powder Springs is proud to support its businesses both downtown and across the city, and encourage residents and visitors to shop local on Small Business Saturday and throughout the holiday season.