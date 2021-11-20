Cobb’s COVID rate shows an uptick among school-aged residents

After a nearly unbroken drop in COVID cases among Cobb County’s school-aged population, the cases rate showed an increase in both the 0-4 preschool age group and the public-school aged 5-17-year-old segment.

The preschool rate increased from 81 cases per 100,000 of the population to this week’s rate of 98. The overall rate is considered moderately high, as it was last week.

The rate among 5-17-year-olds increased from last week’s 185 to 222.

These figures are from the Georgia Department of Public Health’s School Aged COVID-19 Surveillance Data, released each Friday.

For the kindergarten, elementary school, middle school, and high school age groups the county has consistently stayed in the high transmission rate, although we’ve experienced a considerable drop in case rate since the peak of the Delta variant surge.

About the GDPH School Aged COVID-19 Data Report

The documentation for the School Aged COVID-19 Data Report describes the use of the data as follows:

The data in this report can be used to assess the extent of COVID-19 transmission among preschool/daycare aged children (0-4 years), K-12 school aged children (5-17 years), and college/professional school aged adults (18-22 years) in Georgia. Click on the above tabs to see statewide and county level COVID-19 data. This report is updated weekly. Please consult additional resources to understand trends and other factors affecting your county.

